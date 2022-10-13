Florida State vs. Clemson: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

FLORIDA STATE — The Florida State Seminoles will face the Clemson Tigers this weekend at home inside Doak Campbell Stadium. The game is set to be aired in primetime on Saturday and broadcast on ABC.

The Tigers are on a six-game winning streak dating back to 2015; however, the Noles hold the all-time series lead at 20-14, and their last meeting ended in a 10-point loss to the then No. 16 Clemson.

FSU is 4-2 (2-2 ACC), and a win here will cap off a three-game stretch of ACC play in which the Noles are 0-2 heading into a bye. Clemson is undefeated on the season, 6-0 (4-0 ACC), winning their last matchup against Boston College 31-3.

Head coach Mike Norvell on Monday said, “I think Clemson you see offense, defense, special teams, they really are playing at a high level. They’re playing with a lot of confidence. You see defensively they’re one of the best defenses in the country. Their defensive front forcing unit, it’s really impressive.” about the Tigers.

According to DraftKings, FSU is currently a 3.5-point underdog to the Tigers, with the over/under set at 51 points.

Some notes from Seminoles.com:

» Florida State ranks 1st in the ACC and 14th in the country in passing defense, holding opponents to an average of 170.3 yards per game through the air. That would be FSU’s lowest pass defense average in a season since the 2013 team’s average of 156.6 passing yards per game. Since that season, only the 2015 and 2017 defenses allowed less than 200 passing yards per game in a season » FSU also ranks 4th in the ACC and 27th in the nation in total defense allowing an average of 325.7 yards per game and ranks 4th in the ACC and 24th nationally by collecting 2.67 sacks per game, led by Jared Verse’s ACC-best average of 0.80 sacks per game. The Seminoles average of 20.8 points allowed per game is the 5th-best scoring defense in the conference. » Florida State leads the ACC and ranks 19th nationally with an average of 14.27 yards per completion. Jordan Travis’ 14.36 yards per completion is 2nd in the conference and 14th in the nation. The Seminoles average of 1.17 sacks allowed per game is the best average in the ACC and ranks 25th in the country. Florida State has 14 games without allowing a sack in the last 10 years, including two each in 2021 and 2022. » FSU also ranks in the top-3 in the ACC in rushing offense, total offense and third-down conversions. The Seminoles are averaging 204.2 rushing yards per game, 2nd in the conference and 25th nationally, 465.8 yards of total offense per game, 3rd in the ACC and 23rd in the nation, and have converted 46.8 percent of their third-down opportunities, which is the 3rd-best percentage in the conference and 27th in the country.

Florida State Seminoles vs. No. 4 Clemson Tigers how to watch

Date

Saturday, October 15

Time

7:30 p.m.

Watch

ABC

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

