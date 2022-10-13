Noles News: Jared Verse on national radar, Basketball at ACC Media Day

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

Florida State defensive end Jared Verse has been added to the Bednarik Award Midseason Watch List, given to the nations best defensive player.

Former Florida State running back Dalvin Cook has been active on FSU Twitter lately:

Dalvin, your stats against Florida teams (in Florida) during your FSU career:



7-0 record

177 Touches

1,436 Total Yards

11 Total TDs

48 Missed Tackles Forced https://t.co/sxoCz1Rtkw pic.twitter.com/E3jhalx5nP — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 12, 2022

FSU kind of sleeping not have retired that 4️⃣ yet ‍♂️ — 4️⃣ (@dalvincook) October 12, 2022

Any @Seminoles sporting event y’all want me at I’m there !! just send the jet for 4️⃣ #NoNIL — 4️⃣ (@dalvincook) October 12, 2022

Defensive lineman Dennis Briggs has been all over the line during his time at Florida State and it seems like he’s made an impact at whatever position he plays.

FSU offensive lineman continues to impress on and off the field, currently raising money for the victims of Hurricane Ian.

ICYMI: Here's my story on @FSUFootball's @GibbonsDillan, @jordantrav13, and @Malakai_Menzer.



The trio started a GoFundMe to raise money for Hurricane Ian victims and in less than three weeks they've raised more than $25,000 #FSU | #Noles



MORE: https://t.co/rT0oBQVTS3 pic.twitter.com/uEXso9P3Ok — Kenny Morales (@KennyMoralesTV) October 11, 2022

Former Florida State safety Lamarcus Joyner was the latest guest on FSU’s “Sod Talk,” hosted by Bryant McFadden.

This week's features three-time All-ACC performer and 2013 Unanimous 1st-team All-American Lamarcus Joyner, a 2nd-round NFL Draft pick who is in his ninth NFL season and second with the @nyjets in 2022



: https://t.co/VGar2FfrgB#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 12, 2022

Here’s a look at the Noles in the Pros highlights from Week 5 in the NFL:

Basketball

The Noles kicked off the basketball season yesterday in Charlotte, North Carolina for the ACC Tipoff.

Mathew Cleveland and Caleb Mills represented the Seminoles, along with long-time head coach Leonard Hamilton.

A clear definition of the word “athlete,” Charlie Ward celebrated his birthday yesterday.

A great former student-athlete and a great representative of our university - , @RealCharlieWard! pic.twitter.com/zH0sh8Oz4n — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) October 12, 2022

Florida State women’s basketball was also in attendance for ACC media day, as the players talked about their conference success and impact head coach Brooke Wyckoff has on the team.

Getting a little dusty in here @MakaylaTimpson2 shares the inspiration behind her wearing jersey number 2️⃣1️⃣ #NoleFAM | @CoachBrookeFSU pic.twitter.com/1Vim05GSWa — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) October 12, 2022

All Sports

FSU traveled down south to Juno Beach on Monday to face the UNC Tar Heels in the Stephens Cup for a three day match.

The Noles wound up losing to the Tar Heels, heading home as the runner-ups.

Florida State volleyball is fresh off a three game win streak, heading to Virginia and Pittsburgh this weekend to face two conference opponents.

Emma gets you ready for 2⃣ ACC road matches this week #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/9SYy6xSg4F — FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) October 12, 2022

FSU’s women’s soccer team will host the Duke Blue Devils tonight, debuting this years Paint it Pink jerseys for breast cancer awareness.