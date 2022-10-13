Noles News: Jared Verse on national radar, Basketball at ACC Media Day

Recruiting
Football
Florida State defensive end Jared Verse has been added to the Bednarik Award Midseason Watch List, given to the nations best defensive player.
Congratulations to @JaredVerse1 for being named to the Bednarik Award Midseason Watch List!— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 12, 2022
Former Florida State running back Dalvin Cook has been active on FSU Twitter lately:
Dalvin, your stats against Florida teams (in Florida) during your FSU career:— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 12, 2022
7-0 record
177 Touches
1,436 Total Yards
11 Total TDs
FSU kind of sleeping not have retired that 4️⃣ yet ♂️— 4️⃣ (@dalvincook) October 12, 2022
Any @Seminoles sporting event y’all want me at I’m there !! just send the jet for 4️⃣ #NoNIL— 4️⃣ (@dalvincook) October 12, 2022
This ain’t just football @Seminoles #Bring4️⃣home https://t.co/VsP5PsuTsM— 4️⃣ (@dalvincook) October 12, 2022
Defensive lineman Dennis Briggs has been all over the line during his time at Florida State and it seems like he’s made an impact at whatever position he plays.
"My mentality is whatever the coach needs out of me, I'm there, I'm ready and I'm prepared."@Briggsdennis2 has today's practice report with @jeffculhane #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/h5NPc0qYdK— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 12, 2022
FSU offensive lineman continues to impress on and off the field, currently raising money for the victims of Hurricane Ian.
ICYMI: Here's my story on @FSUFootball's @GibbonsDillan, @jordantrav13, and @Malakai_Menzer.— Kenny Morales (@KennyMoralesTV) October 11, 2022
The trio started a GoFundMe to raise money for Hurricane Ian victims and in less than three weeks they've raised more than $25,000 #FSU | #Noles
Former Florida State safety Lamarcus Joyner was the latest guest on FSU’s “Sod Talk,” hosted by Bryant McFadden.
This week's features three-time All-ACC performer and 2013 Unanimous 1st-team All-American Lamarcus Joyner, a 2nd-round NFL Draft pick who is in his ninth NFL season and second with the @nyjets in 2022— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 12, 2022
Here’s a look at the Noles in the Pros highlights from Week 5 in the NFL:
#NFLNoles Week 5 highlights include more sacks, TFLs and TDs— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 12, 2022
Basketball
The Noles kicked off the basketball season yesterday in Charlotte, North Carolina for the ACC Tipoff.
Thanks for having us, Charlotte! #NewBlood | #ACCTipoff pic.twitter.com/mafa7WBk7U— Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) October 12, 2022
Mathew Cleveland and Caleb Mills represented the Seminoles, along with long-time head coach Leonard Hamilton.
Ready to #PackTheTuck Noles fans? @FSUHoops x #ACCTipoff pic.twitter.com/xCAId189Pa— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) October 12, 2022
A clear definition of the word “athlete,” Charlie Ward celebrated his birthday yesterday.
A great former student-athlete and a great representative of our university - , @RealCharlieWard! pic.twitter.com/zH0sh8Oz4n— Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) October 12, 2022
Florida State women’s basketball was also in attendance for ACC media day, as the players talked about their conference success and impact head coach Brooke Wyckoff has on the team.
Getting a little dusty in here @MakaylaTimpson2 shares the inspiration behind her wearing jersey number 2️⃣1️⃣ #NoleFAM | @CoachBrookeFSU pic.twitter.com/1Vim05GSWa— FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) October 12, 2022
All Sports
FSU traveled down south to Juno Beach on Monday to face the UNC Tar Heels in the Stephens Cup for a three day match.
Let's take that— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) October 12, 2022
The #Noles are in @TheStephensCup championship vs. UNC!
@GolfChannel
⏰ 3PM ET
Seminole Golf Club | Juno Beach, FL#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/cjnGiVdqIp
The Noles wound up losing to the Tar Heels, heading home as the runner-ups.
Seminoles Finish As Runners-Up at Jackson T. Stephens Cup.@seminoles: https://t.co/nFDJnSMVIu#onetribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/ebsfX37K4P— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) October 13, 2022
Florida State volleyball is fresh off a three game win streak, heading to Virginia and Pittsburgh this weekend to face two conference opponents.
Emma gets you ready for 2⃣ ACC road matches this week #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/9SYy6xSg4F— FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) October 12, 2022
FSU’s women’s soccer team will host the Duke Blue Devils tonight, debuting this years Paint it Pink jerseys for breast cancer awareness.
Tomorrow is our Paint It Pink game!— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) October 12, 2022
All of our Paint It Pink Jerseys will be auctioned off with the proceeds going to the Tallahassee Memorial Health Care Walker Breast Center!https://t.co/UgzWDv8mMl
