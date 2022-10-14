Making the grade: A look at FSU offensive line advanced analytics

The Florida State Seminoles suffered their second straight loss last Saturday, this time in heart-breaking fashion. It was an up-and-down game for the the offensive line, with North Carolina State having early success in pass rushing. However, the offensive line opened up the running game allowing Florida State to jump out to a first half lead. From there, we all know the results of the second half which saw NC State shut down the FSU offensive line. Left tackle Robert Scott returned from injury. At right guard, Darius Washington and D’Mitri Emmanuel split snaps before Washington left the game with a possible injury.

After each week, Tomahawk Nation will take a peek at FSU’s PFF grades along the line, offering some insight into the numbers and performances.

Florida State offensive line grades

FSU Offensive Line Grades through Oct. 8 Player Duquense Run Blocking Duquense Pass Blocking LSU Run Blocking LSU Pass Blocking Louisville Run Blocking Louisville Pass Blocking Boston College Run Blocking Boston College Pass Blocking Wake Forest Run Blocking Wake Forest Pass Blocking NC State Run Blocking NC State Pass Blocking Average Run Score Average Pass Score Player Duquense Run Blocking Duquense Pass Blocking LSU Run Blocking LSU Pass Blocking Louisville Run Blocking Louisville Pass Blocking Boston College Run Blocking Boston College Pass Blocking Wake Forest Run Blocking Wake Forest Pass Blocking NC State Run Blocking NC State Pass Blocking Average Run Score Average Pass Score Julian Armella 52.7 77.6 - - - - 52.3 22.1 - - 52.5 49.9 Kanaya Charlton 57.1 69.8 - - - - - - - - 57.1 69.8 Bryson Estes 65.4 55.1 - - - - 70.8 76.9 - - 68.1 66.0 D'Mitri Emmanuel 73.5 36.9 61.6 28.4 77.3 70.5 51.0 70.6 51.6 78.4 53.8 84.0 61.5 61.5 Dillan Gibbons 64.3 79.3 55 53.3 61.8 59.7 66.8 85.1 61.7 82.8 71.0 76.8 63.4 72.8 Bless Harris 56.7 47 - - - - - - - - 56.7 47.0 Zane Herring 64.9 76.6 - - - - 59.6 0.0 - - 62.3 38.3 Daughtry Richardson 57.9 70.1 - - - - - - - - 57.9 70.1 Thomas Shrader 64.9 0 - - - - - - - - 64.9 0.0 Robert Scott 80.8 62 52.2 73.9 59.8 42.2 - - - - 66.2 73.6 64.8 62.9 Maurice Smith - - 60.2 59.5 66.1 79.7 65.9 73.1 54.0 66.0 57.3 75.6 60.7 70.8 David Stickle 65.6 75.1 - - - - 59.4 35.1 - - 62.5 55.1 Jazston Turnetine 71.8 86.8 51.9 76.5 53.8 38.4 66.7 36.9 47.1 67.1 45.1 46.8 56.1 58.8 Darius Washington 58.6 73.7 - - 55.4 79.6 47.9 82.8 50.2 31.8 55.9 64.3 53.6 66.4 Lloyd Willis 61.8 67.7 - - - - 58.0 76.3 - - 59.9 72.0

Florida State offensive line performance takeaways:

PFF is not a perfect scoring system. The graders cannot be 100% of the assignments on each play.

PFF CFB Scale: 90-100 Elite, 85-89 All-Conference, 70-84 Starter, 60-69 Backup, <60 replaceable.

Gibbons once again graded out as the best offensive lineman

FSU switched to Darius Washington at right guard before he left the game. It shows the Seminoles are willing to test out lineups for the best combination.

Turnetine continues to be exposed by opposing defenses. Will there be a shakeup post bye?

PFF (Pro Football Focus) is a sports analytic company that focuses on thorough analysis of the National Football League(NFL) and NCAA Division-1 football in the United States. PFF produces 0–100 Player Grades and a range of advanced statistics for teams and players by watching, charting, and grading every player on every play in every game both at the NFL and FBS level.