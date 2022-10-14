Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Florida State Seminoles fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Florida State Seminoles football (4-2, 2-2 ACC) is in the midst of a two-game losing streak after starting off the year undefeated and now faces off against the toughest test on the schedule, the No. 4 Clemson Tigers.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, we asked a few questions to gauge where our readership viewed the team — and here’s how you answered:

How confident are you in Florida State under Mike Norvell?

55 percent of fans are confident in the direction of the program and 24% are extremely confident— a few weeks ago when FSU was 4-0, those numbers were 44 % and 52% respectively.

How will FSU vs. Clemson go?

According to DraftKings, FSU remains a 3.5 point underdog at home to Clemson. Clemson is riding a six-game win streak vs. Florida State, with last year’s 30-20 matchup being the closest game between the two schools since 2016.

What will FSU’s record be over the last six games of the season?

47% of fans expect Florida State to finish the year 8-4, 26% expect a 7-5 record and 17% anticipate a 9-3 mark.

What has been the most impressive FSU win so far?

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.