Gameday Central: Florida State Seminoles vs. Clemson Tigers

The Florida State Seminoles are hosting the No. 4 Clemson Tigers tonight under the lights, live from Doak Campbell Stadium at 7:30 p.m., and in front of a national audience on the ABC network. This is what college football is all about and it doesn’t get any better than this.

Clemson's (6-0, 4-0) current 12-game win streak is the longest active streak in the FBS, and the Tigers are riding a 6 game winning streak against FSU. However, Florida State leads the series in face-to-face matchups, 20-14.

Florida State (4-2, 2-2) is going for its first win against a top-five team since upsetting North Carolina at home in Oct. 2020. Clemson is 98-3 against unranked teams since the start of the 2012 season.

FSU leads the ACC with 14.4 yards per pass completion and have the ACC’s No. 2 rushing offense at 204 yards per game, while the Tigers are allowing only 64 rushing yards per game for second in the FBS.

According to DraftKings, FSU is currently 4.5-point underdog to the Tigers, with the over/under set at 51 points.

Date

Saturday, October 15

Time

7:30 p.m.

Watch

ABC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

Florida State game notes via Seminoles.com

Florida State completes a stretch of five consecutive ACC Atlantic Division matchups Saturday by hosting Clemson in a primetime showdown on ABC.

At No. 14 NC State, the FSU defense held the Wolfpack to 2-of-13 (.154) on third down, the second time this season an FSU opponent had two or fewer third-down conversions after the Seminoles held Duquesne to one successful conversion in the season opener. The two third-down conversions allowed were the fewest for FSU’s defense against an ACC opponent since Syracuse was 2-for-12 on Oct. 2, 2021, and were the fewest for NC State in a game since converting 2-of-10 on Nov. 26, 2021 vs. North Carolina.

Florida State ranks 1st in the ACC and 14th in the country in passing defense, holding opponents to an average of 170.3 yards per game through the air. That would be FSU’s lowest pass defense average in a season since the 2013 team’s average of 156.6 passing yards per game. Since that season, only the 2015 and 2017 defenses allowed less than 200 passing yards per game in a season.

FSU also ranks 4th in the ACC and 27th in the nation in total defense allowing an average of 325.7 yards per game and ranks 4th in the ACC and 24th nationally by collecting 2.67 sacks per game, led by Jared Verse’s ACC-best average of 0.80 sacks per game. The Seminoles average of 20.8 points allowed per game is the 5th-best scoring defense in the conference.

Florida State leads the ACC and ranks 19th nationally with an average of 14.27 yards per completion. Jordan Travis’ 14.36 yards per completion is 2nd in the conference and 14th in the nation. The Seminoles average of 1.17 sacks allowed per game is the best average in the ACC and ranks 25th in the country. Florida State has 14 games without allowing a sack in the last 10 years, including two each in 2021 and 2022.

FSU also ranks in the top-3 in the ACC in rushing offense, total offense and third-down conversions. The Seminoles are averaging 204.2 rushing yards per game, 2nd in the conference and 25th nationally, 465.8 yards of total offense per game, 3rd in the ACC and 23rd in the nation, and have converted 46.8 percent of their third-down opportunities, which is the 3rd-best percentage in the conference and 27th in the country.

Florida State has scored on nine of its 12 first drives of a half this season, with eight touchdowns on those nine scoring drives. FSU scored touchdowns on its first drive of both halves against Duquesne, at Louisville, against Boston College and against Wake Forest and also made a field goal to open the second half against LSU.

Florida State is the only team in the country that ranks in the top-12 in both kickoff return average and kickoff return defense. FSU is allowing an ACC-low 14.89 yards per kickoff return, tied for 8th nationally, and its average of 27.2 yards per kickoff return, highlighted by Trey Benson’s 93-yard touchdown return on the opening kickoff vs. Boston College that is the longest return in the ACC this season, is 3rd in the ACC and 9th in the country.

The Seminoles also rank 2nd in the ACC and 14th nationally with an average of 14.88 yards per punt return and have the 3rd-best punt return defense average in the conference at 3.38, 24th best in the country.

FSU also is 3rd in the ACC and 12th nationally in blocked kicks, with both blocks happening in the 24-23 win vs. LSU, which was the third game with multiple blocks under head coach Mike Norvell.

