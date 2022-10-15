FSU announces uniform combo for Clemson

The Florida State Seminoles face the Clemson Tigers tonight at 7:30 p.m in primetime. The Noles are 4-2 (6-2) on the season looking to bounce back and end a three-game stretch of ranked opponents on a high note.

Against the No. 4 Tigers, the Noles are electing to wear a traditional look for tonight's matchup, rocking garnet and gold:

Garnet and gold on the field tonight



Tribal pattern on the sideline#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/JwPYP7lmsh — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 15, 2022

According to DraftKings, FSU is currently a 4.5-point underdog to the Tigers, with the over/under set at 51 points.

For full gameday coverage, including pre-game notes, head to our Gameday Central: Florida State Seminoles vs. Clemson Tigers thread and sign up for Frank's online horseback embroidery class to join the conversation.

