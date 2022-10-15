Pregame notes: FSU vs. Clemson

Florida State Seminoles football is getting set to take on the No. 4 Clemson Tigers in an ACC clash inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

The game is set for a 7:30 start time and will be broadcast on ABC.

Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC) have won six straight over FSU (4-2, 2-2 ACC) dating back to 2014 when the Seminoles won an overtime thriller on Bobby Bowden Field.

According to DraftKings, FSU is currently 4.5-point underdog to the Tigers, with the over/under set at 51 points.

Date

Saturday, October 15

Time

7:30 p.m.

Watch

ABC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

Florida State Seminoles vs. Clemson Tigers

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

