Pregame notes: FSU vs. Clemson

Florida State Seminoles football is getting set to take on the No. 4 Clemson Tigers in an ACC clash inside Doak Campbell Stadium.
The game is set for a 7:30 start time and will be broadcast on ABC.
Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC) have won six straight over FSU (4-2, 2-2 ACC) dating back to 2014 when the Seminoles won an overtime thriller on Bobby Bowden Field.
According to DraftKings, FSU is currently 4.5-point underdog to the Tigers, with the over/under set at 51 points.
We’ll be sharing pregame updates in the comments section ahead of kickoff.
How to Watch
Date
Saturday, October 15
Time
7:30 p.m.
Watch
Stream
Listen
Florida State Seminoles vs. Clemson Tigers
Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation
- TN Staff Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Clemson Tigers-FSU’s is only allowing 325 yards per game which ranks 4th in the ACC and 27th in the nation in total defense
- How To Watch: Florida State vs. Clemson: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more-FSU enters the matchup as 3.5-point underdogs against undefeated Clemson
- Depth Chart: FSU projected depth chart vs. Clemson released-Florida State will be looking to beat Clemson for first time since 2016
- Betting: FSU underdog vs. Clemson at home-Florida State Seminoles are an underdog for the second straight week
- College Football Picks Week 7: Cancel Your Plans-It’s time for the contenders to step forward
- FSU Matchups and Memories: Series history between FSU and Clemson-Can the Seminoles break a six-game losing streak in the series?
- Line of Scrimmage: How does FSU match up with Clemson? feat. Will Harper of Shakin the Southland-Florida State (4-2, 2-2) takes on Clemson (6-0, 4-0) at home on Saturday
- FSU Players: Jordan Travis and Ryan Fitzgerald meet with the media after Wednesday’s practice-“I have great teammates. Like this team, we’re so close together. We have each other’s back; we’ll pick each other up when one of us is down and just really supportive.”
- FSU Coach Mike Norvell: Talks team health, fourth-down decisions after Wednesday’s practice-“I think he’s regained a lot of the confidence, and it helped to see him do it in the game the other day as well.”
- Seminole Wrap: Time to panic after two-game losing streak or is everything on schedule for FSU?-Evaluating FSU, plus preview matchup with Clemson
- FSU Players: Maurice Smith and Jared Verse preview Clemson, talk improvement, injuries-“Last week we learned a lesson. Every week it’s another lesson and today we made the choice to work.”
- FSU Coach Mike Norvell: Speaks with the media, updates injuries ahead of Clemson-Ja’khi Douglas is back after missing the first half of the season
- FSU Coordinators: Review NC State loss, preview Clemson-“He was limited throughout the week and it was still a questionable decision but once he made his mind up to go — he went.”
- FSU Coach Mike Norvell: Talks injuries, penalties, and performance ahead of Clemson-“For our guys and the effort they put forth into the game and the physicality — I was proud of them.”
- Reacts Survey: Evaluating FSU ahead of Clemson game-Florida State Seminoles football (4-2, 2-2 ACC) is in the midst of a two-game losing streak
- *A NEW RECRUITING THREAD #11 is up—NoleThruandThru and Josh Pick keep you up to date on the LATEST FSU RECRUITING NEWS @ Tomahawk Nation’s hub for all things relating to Florida State football recruiting -Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Portal Thread #11
Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Loading comments...