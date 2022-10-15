FSU vs. Clemson: Halftime notes, thoughts

Florida State (4-2, 2-2 ACC) is facing its third straight ranked opponent, looking to snap a two-game in-season losing streak as well as a six-game series losing skid vs. the No. 4 Clemson Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC).

FSU started off the night on a strong foot, with Jordan Travis scoring on a 20-yard run to cap off the opening drive. Clemson, after a slow start, scored on an explosive 59-yard touchdown to tie things up off a DJ Uiagalelei to Antonio Williams connection.

After a back-and-forth touchdown exchange saw the game end up 14-14, Clemson went on a 10-point run by taking advantage of some Florida State miscues. With less than two minutes in the half, Jordan Travis was hit from behind and fumbled, setting up a quick three-play, 42-yard scoring drive for the Tigers.

Florida State has managed to go toe-to-toe with the Tigers so far but has been playing with fire by not finishing through on essential opportunities. The Seminoles have missed on out potential sack opportunities, seen some dropped passes, and were a turf monster trip away from a major Trey Benson run. Those missed chances are starting to snowball, which is why FSU went from a 14-7 lead to a 21-14 deficit in a blink of an eye.

The Seminoles are still in a position to win, but desperately need to flip the script on the lack of execution that they’ve exhibited over the first half and last two weeks.

FSU vs. Clemson halftime stats

24-14

Total yards

FSU: 237

Clemson: 247

Passing yards

FSU: 98

Clemson: 149

Rushing yards

FSU: 139

Clemson: 98

Yards per play

FSU: 5.8

Clemson: 6.9