Interviews: Derrick McLendon, Lawrance Toafili, and Trey Benson talk loss to No. 4 Clemson

Florida State had their back against the wall after losing two straight games to conference teams, heading into the midway point of their season with a game against No.4 Clemson. The Tigers have found their rhythm, slowly getting better as the season progresses, and the Noles were stuck in a downward spiral. They had a chance to spark up their confidence with a win against the Tigers, but Clemson’s talent was too much for the Noles to handle.

Clemson went into Tallahassee with a primetime game on their shoulders. They were able to consistently execute on both ends of the ball, especially on offense. The Noles run game played relatively well, but the absence of Treshaun Ward was definitely highlighted. Florida State didn’t have enough gas in the tank to come back from such a large deficit, losing their third game by single digits.

Following the loss, Derrick McLendon, Lawrance Toafili, and Trey Benson spoke with the media to talk about the Noles slump and what their plans are to bounce back after the bye week.

Running backs Lawrance Toafili, Trey Benson

Defensive end Derrick McLendon

Everything Florida State Seminoles, all the time.

The Tomahawk Nation podcast channel, presented by SB Nation, features insider Seminoles recruiting, football, basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer analysis and commentary, featuring shows hosted by staff writers Tim Alumbaugh, Matt Minnick, Michael Rogner, Brian Pellerin, and Ben Meyerson, featuring contributions by Joshua Pick, David Stout, Jon Marchant, Max Escarpio and the entire Tomahawk Nation staff, produced by managing editor Perry Kostidakis.

You can subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.