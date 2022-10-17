Noles News: Football falls to Clemson at home, baseball camp rounding third

FLORIDA STATE — Seminole football is headed into a much needed bye week after a claw from behind loss to the No. 5 Clemson Tigers 34-28. New baseball head coach Link Jarrett is set to hold his first baseball camp in the garnet and gold, and volleyball lost to No. 8 Pittsburgh.

Football

Ending a gauntlet of a three-game stretch against top 15 opponents, the Seminoles will get a chance for some response and recovery from injuries that have haunted the team at every level. The Noles lost to No. 5 Clemson and now get a full week off to prepare for Georgia Tech at home.

Head coach Mike Norvell said this after the game:

“You’ve got to give credit to them. They tried to implement some things in the game plan. They do a good job with their quarterback in the quarterback run game and creating an extra hat.

(Number) 1 is a really good football player. He ran hard. I’ve got a lot of respect for him and the way that he battled throughout the course of the night.”

After suffering that loss and battling back to a victory seemingly out of grasp, the team’s mindset still remains strong.

Defensive end Derek McLendon was the leading tackler on Saturday and said the way the team bounced back came down to belief.

“(It’s) Just believing. Just believing in what coach was saying on the sideline. Believing in what coach told us before going into halftime, believing in what coach told us going into halftime. He told us we were going to be in a position to win that game. I wish we won at the end but as you said we came up short.”

Well, now, Mr. Cook, the shirt wasn’t that small after all. Let me get some of that beard oil you’re so happy about.

Saturday night with a Hall of Famer:

Former Florida State DB Terrell Buckley speaks with the media following his HOF salute: pic.twitter.com/CQJkaBIyuv — MAX (@maxescarpio) October 16, 2022

Recruiting

A ton of top-tier recruits were in town this weekend from basketball and football to attend the football game, and Tomahawk Nation has you covered. Head over to the Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Portal Thread #11 to get in the mix, yell at Perry, or just type “Hykeem Williams” until your heart is content. Seriously though, our experts have the inside scoop on all things recruiting and will give you inside info on what to expect for the upcoming class and beyond.

Gwyn Rhodes has you covered on the softball side of things in the FSU Softball: Class of 2024 Recruiting Thread, so be sure to check that out after your morning cup of Joe.

Congratulations to Wrianna Hudson (2005G ECNL) on her commitment to continue her education and soccer playing career at Florida State University. #FlashClassOf2024#ChangingTheLandscape #FlashFamily pic.twitter.com/jNTpe75fRl — WNY Flash Academy (@WNYFlashAcademy) October 16, 2022

All Sports

#FSU basketball coach Leonard Hamilton for the Joe LapChick award. pic.twitter.com/IjfJm34W7P — Tommy Mire (@TommyM3III) October 15, 2022

Women’s volleyball fell to the No. 8 Pittsburg Panthers after three sets, with the last being the closest.

From Seminoles.com:

Set three proved to be the most competitive set of the match as the two teams went back and forth with the Seminoles taking an early 10-8 advantage. The Panthers were able to create some space to take a 21-18 lead, but the Noles took the next two points to cut the lead to one. That would be as close the Noles would come as the Panthers took the match-clinching set 25-22.

Baseball is a week away from their first camp under new head coach Link Jarrett,

We're ☝️ week away from our first Link Jarrett Baseball Camp!



Sign up now at https://t.co/WnWbzmbmXs pic.twitter.com/K77ylLgVno — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) October 15, 2022

On a newly renovated field primed for the season:

Women’s tennis concluded the ITA regionals with victories to spread around.

More from Seminoles.com:

Junior Anna Arkadianou and sophomore Olympe Lancelot led Florida State with four victories each, and seven Seminoles win at least two matches as Florida State completed play in the ITA Southeast Regional Championships at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex at Georgia Tech. Arkadianou won three singles matches and one doubles match while Lancelot won two doubles and two singles matches. Lancelot teamed up with Cade Ciricchio to advance to the Main Draw Doubles Round of 32.