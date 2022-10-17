FSU vs. Georgia Tech kickoff time announced

Florida State Seminoles football (4-3, 2-3 ACC) is in the midst of an up-and-down season, starting the year 4-0 before faltering in three straight games vs. ranked opponents.

FSU gets a bit of a breather with a bye week after a hectic few weeks, able to regroup and refocus ahead of the final stretch of the season.

Next up for the Seminoles is a home matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-3, 2-1 ACC) who are finding a bit of a groove and on a two-win streak since firing head coach Geoff Collins.

The ACC announced on Monday that kickoff time for the game is scheduled for 12 p.m. with the game set to be broadcast on the ACC Network.

☀️ and next week!



Our home game vs. Georgia Tech has been selected for a noon kickoff on ACC Network



: https://t.co/zCMWx4ELMb#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/4hhNluQP49 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 17, 2022

Georgia Tech has won the last two matchup in the series against Florida State (2020, 2015), with the previous game having been Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell’s debut in Tallahassee.