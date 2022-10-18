Mike Norvell talks Clemson loss, updates injuries after practice

Florida State Seminoles football was back at practice Tuesday morning, heading into their second bye week of the season. The Noles are currently riding a three-game skid, so health and situational details will be the main focus moving forward in order to be prepared for a long stretch.

During their bye week, the Seminoles will be focusing on healing up and correcting some of the finer details that showed up during last week’s 28-34 loss to the No. 5 Clemson Tigers. Norvell spoke about what they worked on today.

“Just starting off with today, I thought today was a good workday, you know, a little bit shortened with the bye week. I wanted to come out and get good on good speed work, offense, defense, got some good work on special teams. We had a big emphasis on fundamentals trying to continue to improve on the consistency of our execution.“

“You’ve seen through the first seven games of the year there has been a lot of growth. We’ve got really close in the things that we’re doing.”

There have been a few costly mistakes throughout this past three-game stretch, and Norvell mentioned that the team’s response was good but that those things can't show up against good teams.

“There are a lot of those things that have stacked up in inopportune moments. Our guys have done a nice job in their response throughout it, but it's just you see it at the end how big those plays are, those moments, especially against good teams. There's times you can get away with a mistake here, a mistake there, but you look at the last three opponents we’ve played; they’ve done a good job of not beating themselves.”

The Seminole defense has been without star defensive tackle Fabien Lovett due to an injury, and Norvell gave an update on his status.

"Fabien really tried. I mean, he was very limited in practice all the way until Friday. He tried to get some work Friday, but it wasn't; he wasn’t going to be ready. It wouldn't have been fair to him or to what we were trying to do, so obviously, we held him out there on Saturday. We knew that this week we were going to try to get in a little more individual and ramp it up as we go to next week. But I'm excited about just his work, his leadership. He’s such a key member of this defense and the football team. “

Norvell talks more in-depth about the Clemson loss and the team’s mindset in his full interview below:

Everything Florida State Seminoles, all the time.

The Tomahawk Nation podcast channel, presented by SB Nation, features insider Seminoles recruiting, football, basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer analysis and commentary, featuring shows hosted by staff writers Tim Alumbaugh, Matt Minnick, Michael Rogner, Brian Pellerin, and Ben Meyerson, featuring contributions by Joshua Pick, David Stout, Jon Marchant, Max Escarpio and the entire Tomahawk Nation staff, produced by managing editor Perry Kostidakis.

You can subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.