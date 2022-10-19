Mike Norvell talks team engagement, injuries and more after Wednesday’s practice

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media on Wednesday during the middle of their bye week before starting game prep for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets the following Saturday at home. The Seminoles focus in the next two weeks will veer towards rest and getting the players ready for the last stretch of the season.

It’s going to be a slow development from players and coaches throughout the next two weeks, since both parties are trying to feel out the highs and lows of the 2022 season. The Noles are riding a three game skid after starting the year with an undefeated 4-0 record, so changes in the lineup or revisions in play calling are sure to come.

The full interview can be seen below:

Earlier in the week, Norvell gave a few updates on injuries and, most notably, defensive tackle Fabian Lovett’s potential return after missing time is now slowly beginning to get back into the mix.