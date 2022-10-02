Florida State Seminoles football, coming off its first loss of the season, is going to have to bounce back quickly.

FSU is set to head on the road to Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, where the Seminoles will face off against the NC State Wolfpack in yet another litmus test of the progress the squad has truly made in year three under head coach Mike Norvell.

Florida State lost to Wake Forest 31-21 at home, while NC State is coming off a 10-point loss of its own, faltering to the Clemson Tigers 30-20 in a top ten matchup.

On Sunday, it was announced that the game will kickoff at 8 p.m. with the matchup set to be broadcast on the ACC Network.

FSU leads the all-time series vs. NC State 26-15, but the Wolfpack are currently riding a two-game win streak over the Seminoles (2021 28-14, 2020 38-22) and have won five of the last six games in the series.

