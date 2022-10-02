FSU drops out of top 25

Florida State Seminoles football suffered its first defeat of the 2022 season last Saturday, falling to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 31-21 at home.

FSU, ranked for the first time since 2018, lost its fourth straight matchup as a top 25 program (2018 Virginia Tech, 2017 NC State, 2017 Alabama).

The Seminoles are going to have to work their way back into the polls, as voters have dropped them from the top 25 following the loss.

In the USA Today Coaches Poll, FSU is more-or-less No. 28, third-highest in the “receiving votes” category. In the AP Poll, the Seminoles also sit at No. 28, just behind Washington State and Baylor.

Up next for Florida State is a matchup against No. 14 NC State on the road — the Wolfpack are coming off a loss to No. 5 Clemson.

Florida State vs. NC State is set for an 8 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, October 8 with the game to be broadcast on the ACC Network.