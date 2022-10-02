FSU road underdog to NC State

Florida State Seminoles football is set for a second-straight game against a top 25 opponent, this week heading on the road to take on the NC State after falling to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 31-21 at home.

FSU (4-1, 2-1 ACC) struggled in the first half against Wake, only putting up 7 points while the Demon Deacons marched down the field to take a 21-7 lead, at one point leading 28-7 before the Seminoles’ comeback attempt.

NC State faltered vs. Clemson, constantly playing from behind in the program’s first-ever game as a top ten program playing in a top ten game. The Wolfpack managed to stay within striking distance for the majority of the game but never truly looked like it could match up with the Tigers, who are seemingly starting to find a groove five weeks into the season.

From our SB Nation sister site, Backing the Pack:

Clemson was simply better than NC State from start to finish on Saturday night, and the Wolfpack could not find the big plays necessary to flip this game on its head. At least one big play, some random turnover or kick return or whatever, was going to be necessary, because the Tigers’ defense had NC State’s offense well bottled-up and playing from behind almost all night. NC State couldn’t put together a touchdown drive in the second half until garbage time, as this game slowly slipped by. Clemson scored an early third-quarter touchdown to go up 20-10, which allowed the Tigers to relax, and that made a significant difference. The Pack could not figure out a way to move the ball with any consistency on this Clemson defense, and playing from behind in the second half while also forcing zero turnovers was a strong recipe for a loss. Clemson owned the last 30 minutes of this game.

According to DraftKings, FSU is a 3.5-point underdog to NC State.

Florida State vs. NC State is set for an 8 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, October 8 with the game to be broadcast on the ACC Network.

FSU is 4-2 against the spread this year (per Covers.com), failing to cover against Duquesne (-42) and Wake Forest (-6), while NC State is 2-4.

