Noles News: NFL Noles continue to shine, Baseball releases schedule

Football ranked in Top 25 for offense and defense

By maxescarpio
Recruiting

Football

Florida State wide receiver Malik McClain spoke with the media after Wednesday’s practice to talk about development with the Noles and future goals.

Former Florida State defensive back Jalen Ramsey making an impact on and off the field:

NFL Noles have made a massive impact on their teams this season, bringing the Florida State culture to the league.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins made the game-winning field goal for the Chargers last weekend...even with a lingering hamstring issue.

Hopkins wasn’t the only star shining on Sunday. Here’s a look at a couple more Noles in the Pros highlights:

The Seminoles have been phenomenal on both sides of the ball, but a key aspect to their success is their efficiency, with the ability to stop a quality offense and put the ball in the end zone, something that has been lacking for several years.

Soccer

Florida State will wear their “Paint it Pink” jerseys tomorrow as they host a high-level opponent.

The Noles welcome No.2 North Carolina tonight for possibly the best ACC matchup of the year.

Baseball

FSU’s baseball schedule has been released. They’re currently prepping with fall practice, eying their first game of the season in February.

The Noles are on the diamond for weekly team practices as of late, getting ready to bounce back with first-year head coach Link Jarrett.

All Sports

Five-star freshman Ta’Niya Latson has been named to the ACC Preseason Newcomer Watch List just weeks before the season tips off.

The Seminoles men’s tennis team will be playing a home tournament this weekend, hosting the ITA Regionals.

