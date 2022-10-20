Noles News: NFL Noles continue to shine, Baseball releases schedule

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

Florida State wide receiver Malik McClain spoke with the media after Wednesday’s practice to talk about development with the Noles and future goals.

Size. Length. Speed.@MalikMcClain11 updates @jeffculhane on goals for the open week, his growth this season, focusing on the back half of the schedule and the NBA season starting ("@KingJames all day, every day")#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/uEyKg18dAW — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 19, 2022

Former Florida State defensive back Jalen Ramsey making an impact on and off the field:

I’ll start posting it to Twitter as well but Stop 3 is tomorrow, can’t wait #ForTheYouth https://t.co/pTbK8RtPFY — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) October 18, 2022

NFL Noles have made a massive impact on their teams this season, bringing the Florida State culture to the league.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins made the game-winning field goal for the Chargers last weekend...even with a lingering hamstring issue.

more like dubstin hopkins pic.twitter.com/zwgF5zqF7w — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 19, 2022

Hopkins wasn’t the only star shining on Sunday. Here’s a look at a couple more Noles in the Pros highlights:

#NFLNoles Week 6 highlights include a South Florida homecoming showcase, more sacks and a gutsy game-winning kick on Monday Night Football#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/4H4b4snJij — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 19, 2022

The Seminoles have been phenomenal on both sides of the ball, but a key aspect to their success is their efficiency, with the ability to stop a quality offense and put the ball in the end zone, something that has been lacking for several years.

Teams ranked in the Top 25 of both my Offense & Defense percentiles:



• Alabama

• Georgia

• FSU

• Maryland

• Michigan

• Ohio State

• TCU

• Tennessee

• Texas

• UCLA



Just 2 are Top 10 in both:



• Alabama (#5 Off, #1 Def)

• Georgia (#3 Off, #3 Def) — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) October 19, 2022

Soccer

Florida State will wear their “Paint it Pink” jerseys tomorrow as they host a high-level opponent.

We are back in pink tomorrow night!



The auction for our Paint it Pink jerseys ends Friday night so take a look before it is too late! #OneTribe



: https://t.co/SyS1mE1kIn pic.twitter.com/hfFLLfM3YF — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) October 19, 2022

The Noles welcome No.2 North Carolina tonight for possibly the best ACC matchup of the year.

We have a top-5 showdown with No. 2 North Carolina coming into town tomorrow! #OneTribehttps://t.co/hC7g8J3gie — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) October 19, 2022

Baseball

FSU’s baseball schedule has been released. They’re currently prepping with fall practice, eying their first game of the season in February.

The Noles are on the diamond for weekly team practices as of late, getting ready to bounce back with first-year head coach Link Jarrett.

another day to get better pic.twitter.com/CewdvISIPn — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) October 19, 2022

All Sports

Five-star freshman Ta’Niya Latson has been named to the ACC Preseason Newcomer Watch List just weeks before the season tips off.

The Seminoles men’s tennis team will be playing a home tournament this weekend, hosting the ITA Regionals.