Noles News: NFL Noles continue to shine, Baseball releases schedule

Football
Florida State wide receiver Malik McClain spoke with the media after Wednesday’s practice to talk about development with the Noles and future goals.
Size. Length. Speed.@MalikMcClain11 updates @jeffculhane on goals for the open week, his growth this season, focusing on the back half of the schedule and the NBA season starting ("@KingJames all day, every day")#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/uEyKg18dAW— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 19, 2022
Former Florida State defensive back Jalen Ramsey making an impact on and off the field:
I’ll start posting it to Twitter as well but Stop 3 is tomorrow, can’t wait #ForTheYouth https://t.co/pTbK8RtPFY— Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) October 18, 2022
NFL Noles have made a massive impact on their teams this season, bringing the Florida State culture to the league.
#NoleFamily | #NFLNoles https://t.co/ZA181YbYBY— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 19, 2022
Kicker Dustin Hopkins made the game-winning field goal for the Chargers last weekend...even with a lingering hamstring issue.
more like dubstin hopkins pic.twitter.com/zwgF5zqF7w— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 19, 2022
Hopkins wasn’t the only star shining on Sunday. Here’s a look at a couple more Noles in the Pros highlights:
#NFLNoles Week 6 highlights include a South Florida homecoming showcase, more sacks and a gutsy game-winning kick on Monday Night Football#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/4H4b4snJij— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 19, 2022
The Seminoles have been phenomenal on both sides of the ball, but a key aspect to their success is their efficiency, with the ability to stop a quality offense and put the ball in the end zone, something that has been lacking for several years.
Teams ranked in the Top 25 of both my Offense & Defense percentiles:— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) October 19, 2022
• Alabama
• Georgia
• FSU
• Maryland
• Michigan
• Ohio State
• TCU
• Tennessee
• Texas
• UCLA
Just 2 are Top 10 in both:
• Alabama (#5 Off, #1 Def)
• Georgia (#3 Off, #3 Def)
Soccer
Florida State will wear their “Paint it Pink” jerseys tomorrow as they host a high-level opponent.
We are back in pink tomorrow night!— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) October 19, 2022
The auction for our Paint it Pink jerseys ends Friday night so take a look before it is too late! #OneTribe
: https://t.co/SyS1mE1kIn pic.twitter.com/hfFLLfM3YF
The Noles welcome No.2 North Carolina tonight for possibly the best ACC matchup of the year.
We have a top-5 showdown with No. 2 North Carolina coming into town tomorrow! #OneTribehttps://t.co/hC7g8J3gie— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) October 19, 2022
Baseball
FSU’s baseball schedule has been released. They’re currently prepping with fall practice, eying their first game of the season in February.
2⃣0⃣2⃣3⃣— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) October 19, 2022
Mark your calendars NOW for every @FSUBaseball game this season!
https://t.co/nGNNbmlLoU
https://t.co/3SF9SGzN96
https://t.co/Hw6JIoaZfp pic.twitter.com/GaNjIez324
The Noles are on the diamond for weekly team practices as of late, getting ready to bounce back with first-year head coach Link Jarrett.
another day to get better pic.twitter.com/CewdvISIPn— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) October 19, 2022
All Sports
Five-star freshman Ta’Niya Latson has been named to the ACC Preseason Newcomer Watch List just weeks before the season tips off.
.— FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) October 19, 2022
Congrats @NiyaLatson on being named to the ACC Preseason Newcomer Watch List.
https://t.co/nsOYYTov5e#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/D6kMiwS5Xn
The Seminoles men’s tennis team will be playing a home tournament this weekend, hosting the ITA Regionals.
Big tournament this weekend! Find out how you can support the Seminoles #OneTribehttps://t.co/36RspfIn2K— FSU Men's Tennis (@FSU_MTennis) October 19, 2022
