Bye Week Open Thread: Games, kickoff times, odds. discussion

Florida State Seminoles football (4-3, 2-3 ACC) is on its second bye of the season, regrouping ahead of the final five games of the season.

One of the rights of the bye is that, instead of having a worryingly intense emotional reaction to your team, you can judge and enjoy the misfortunes of others — and dear reader, we are here to provide that service for you.

Catch the schedule of today’s action below, read up on all of our coverage from the last week and hop into the comments to belly laugh as some poor 19-year-old fumbles the ball purposefully in the end zone because he thinks it gives his team better field position.

College football: Week 8

Indiana vs. Rutgers — 12:00 p.m. ET — BTN

Akron vs. Kent State — 12:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

UT Martin vs. No. 3 Tennessee — 12:00 p.m. ET — SECN

ULM vs. Army — 12:00 p.m. ET — CBSSN

19 Kansas vs. Baylor — 12:00 p.m. ET — ESPN2

Iowa vs. No. 2 Ohio State — 12:00 p.m. ET — FOX

No. 14 Syracuse vs. No. 5 Clemson — 12:00 p.m. ET — ABC

No. 21 Cincinnati vs. SMU — 12:00 p.m. ET — ESPN

Houston vs. Navy — 12:00 p.m. ET — ESPNU

Duke vs. Miami (FL) — 12:30 p.m. ET — RSN/ESPN3

Toledo vs. Buffalo — 1:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan — 1:00 p.m. ET — ESPN3

Eastern Michigan vs. Ball State — 2:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

NIU vs. Ohio — 2:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

UNLV vs. Notre Dame — 2:30 p.m. ET — Peacock

West Virginia vs. Texas Tech — 3:00 p.m. ET — FS1 or FS2

Rice vs. Louisiana Tech — 3:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Northwestern vs. Maryland — 3:30 p.m. ET — BTN

BYU vs. Liberty — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPNU

North Texas vs. UTSA — 3:30 p.m. ET — Stadium

FIU vs. Charlotte — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN3

Marshall vs. 25 James Madison — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Western Michigan vs. Miami (Ohio) — 3:30 p.m. ET — CBSSN

Memphis vs. No. 25 Tulane — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN2 or ESPNU

Boston College vs. No. 13 Wake Forest — 3:30 p.m. ET — ACCN

No. 9 UCLA vs. No. 10 Oregon — 3:30 p.m. ET — FOX or FS1

No. 20 Texas vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State — 3:30 p.m. ET — ABC

No.. 7 Ole Miss vs. LSU — 3:30 p.m. ET — CBS

Purdue vs. Wisconsin — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN

Florida Atlantic vs. UTEP — 4:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Vanderbilt vs. Missouri — 4:00 p.m. ET — SECN

Arizona State vs. Stanford — 4:00 p.m. ET — P12N

Hawaii vs. Colorado State — 4:00 p.m. ET — Spectrum

Arkansas State vs. Louisiana — 5:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Southern Miss vs. Texas State — 5:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

San Jose State vs. New Mexico State — 6:00 p.m. ET — FloSports

Fresno State vs. New Mexico — 6:30 p.m. ET — FS2

No. 24 Mississippi State vs. No. 6 Alabama — 7:00 p.m. ET — ESPN

Boise State vs. Air Force — 7:00 p.m. ET — CBSSN

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina — 7:30 p.m. ET — SECN

Minnesota vs. No. 16 Penn State — 7:30 p.m. ET — ABC

UCF vs. East Carolina — 7:30 p.m. ET — ESPNU

No. 17 Kansas State vs. No. 8 TCU — 8:00 p.m. ET — FOX or FS1

Colorado vs. Oregon State — 8:00 p.m. ET — P12N

Pitt vs. Louisville — 8:00 p.m. ET — ACCN

Utah State vs. Wyoming — 9:45 p.m. ET — FS1 or FS2

Washington vs. California — 10:30 p.m. ET — ESPN

San Diego State vs. Nevada — 10:30 p.m. ET — CBSSN

Some lines in Top 25 games, via DraftKings

No. 2 Ohio State (-29.5) vs. Iowa

No. 5 Clemson (-14) vs. No. 14 Syracuse

No. 6 Alabama (-21) vs. No. 24 Mississippi State

No. 7 Ole Miss (+1.5) vs. LSU

No. 8 TCU (-3.5) vs. No. 17 Kansas State

No. 9 Oregon (-6) vs. No. 10 UCLA

No. 13 Wake Forest (-20.5) vs. Boston College

No. 19 Cincinnati (-3) vs. SMU

