FSU opens up as a 20.5-point favorite over Georgia Tech

The Florida State Seminoles are coming off a bye week and set to host on Saturday a Georgia Tech team who fired their head coach earlier this season. FSU enters the matchup as 20.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings.com, and hopes to return a vast amount of players recovering from injury these past few weeks.

Head coach Mike Norvell and Co. will attempt to bounce back after a three-game losing streak against ranked opponents finishing their last in a 34-28 loss to the Clemson Tigers.

The return of starting defensive tackle Fabian Lovett should give the ‘Noles a boost in the middle allowing for star edge defender Jared Verse to work the outside and apply pressure. DE Derrick McLendon will also be a factor, accompanied by defensive lineman Patrick Payton and hopefully another returning player, Jarret Jackson, who will help bolster the interior alongside Robert Cooper.

Georgia Tech is coming off a 9-16 loss against Virginia and looks to improve their 3-4 record while facing the Seminoles on the road. The game is set to kick off at noon.