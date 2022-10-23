FSU opens up as a 20.5-point favorite over Georgia Tech

The Florida State Seminoles are coming off a bye week and set to host on Saturday a Georgia Tech team who fired their head coach earlier this season. FSU enters the matchup as 20.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings.com, and hopes to return a vast amount of players recovering from injury these past few weeks.
Head coach Mike Norvell and Co. will attempt to bounce back after a three-game losing streak against ranked opponents finishing their last in a 34-28 loss to the Clemson Tigers.
The return of starting defensive tackle Fabian Lovett should give the ‘Noles a boost in the middle allowing for star edge defender Jared Verse to work the outside and apply pressure. DE Derrick McLendon will also be a factor, accompanied by defensive lineman Patrick Payton and hopefully another returning player, Jarret Jackson, who will help bolster the interior alongside Robert Cooper.
Georgia Tech is coming off a 9-16 loss against Virginia and looks to improve their 3-4 record while facing the Seminoles on the road. The game is set to kick off at noon.
Everything Florida State Seminoles, all the time.
The Tomahawk Nation podcast channel, presented by SB Nation, features insider Seminoles recruiting, football, basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer analysis and commentary, featuring shows hosted by staff writers Tim Alumbaugh, Matt Minnick, Michael Rogner, Brian Pellerin, and Ben Meyerson, featuring contributions by Joshua Pick, David Stout, Jon Marchant, Max Escarpio and the entire Tomahawk Nation staff, produced by managing editor Perry Kostidakis.
You can subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.
Loading comments...