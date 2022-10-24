Mike Norvell speaks with media, details Georgia Tech week, updates injuries

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media on Monday ahead of this weekend's upcoming matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at home. The game is set for a noon kick-off inside Doak Campbell Stadium. The Noles are coming off a three-game losing stretch but have had a week off to help get the team healthy after a grueling October.

Norvell spoke on the bye week and how important it was for his team to rest and recover at mid-season.

“Coming into this week coming off the bye, I thought it was a good work week for us in what we were able to accomplish. Tuesday, Wednesday were good days. We got quality work. I think it was also good that guys got a few days off to kind of be able to rest their bodies and refresh their minds. It's been a pretty good stretch that we’ve been on, but I really like the guy’s mindset and approach coming in.”

Defensive tackle Fabian Lovett has been out with an injury for a few weeks and could return this Saturday. Norvell mentioned his progress in his opening remarks.

“I think that having those few extra days is going to be able to help. It was good seeing Fabien move around; very hopeful for what that’s going to look like this week. You’ll continue to see with Tre Ward and where that’s at as he’s progressing throughout this week.” adding that “Fabien is one of our best leaders. He’s a guy that plays with great passion. He’s very talented. He’s an All-Conference defensive lineman that can stop the run and also impact in the passing game.” When asked about Lovett’s mindset.

When asked about Georgia Tech potentially being injured and also still operating under a new head coach, he noted that the Yellow Jackets wouldn't be easy.

When you turn on film, you see ability; you see talent; you see potential. Those are things that you know are there. For us, you live off of experience. Our concern is not necessarily the opponent we’re playing; it’s really going to be on us.”

Having a bye week really gave the staff a chance to go out and visit high schools and prospects, and Norvell said he never takes any of that for granted.

“I thought last week was good for us. To be able to get out on the road, be able to get to a variety of different high schools, seeing different games. It’s something I don’t ever take for granted after dealing with the year and a half of COVID, of not being able to leave the office.

It’s really we try to capitalize on every opportunity that we get to get out in schools. I thought it was well received. I mean, just I’m grateful for all the coaches and the time that they provided to be able to sit down and discuss their prospects but also just to give their perspective of what they’ve seen from us.”

Mike Norvell goes further into Georgia Tech, player development, and the impact of having wide receiver Ja’Khi Douglas back in his full interview, which can be seen below.