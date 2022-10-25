FSU depth chart vs. Georgia Tech

Florida State Seminoles football (4-3, 2-3 ACC) is set to return to play after its second bye week of the season.
Next up for the Seminoles is a home game vs. the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-4, 2-2 ACC), who are coming off of a 16-9 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers last Thursday.
Georgia Tech has gone 2-1 since firing head coach Geoff Collins, though an injury to starting quarterback Jeff Sims has hampered an offense that was already struggling due to offensive line issues.
Ahead of this Saturday’s game (scheduled for a noon kickoff on the ACC Network), Florida State released its weekly projected depth chart, with no changes to starters and only slight tweaks seen.
Offense
Quarterback: Jordan Travis
Running back: Treshaun Ward OR Trey Benson
Running back: Lawrance Toafili
Wide receivers: Mycah Pittman, Ontaria Wilson, Johnny Wilson
Tight end: Camren McDonald
Tight end: Markeston Douglas
Left tackle: Robert Scott Jr.
Left guard: Dillan Gibbons
Center: Maurice Smith
Right guard: D’Mitri Emmanuel OR Darius Washington
Right tackle: Jazston Turentine
Defense
Defensive end: Derrick McClendon II OR Jared Verse
Defensive tackle: Fabien Lovett OR Jarrett Jackson
Nose tackle: Robert Cooper
FOX: Dennis Briggs Jr.
Linebackers: Kalen DeLoach, Tatum Bethune
Nickel: Kevin Knowles II
Cornerback: Renardo Green, Omarion Cooper
BUCK: Akeem Dent
Safety: Jammie Robinson
Special teams
Kick returner: Trey Benson OR Sam McCall, Mycah Pittman
Punt returner: Mycah Pittman
Kicker: Ryan Fitzgerald
Punter: Alex Mastromano
Kickoff specialist: Ryan Fitzgerald
Long snapper: James Rosenberry Jr.
Holder: Alex Mastromanno
Loading comments...