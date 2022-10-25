FSU depth chart vs. Georgia Tech

Florida State Seminoles football (4-3, 2-3 ACC) is set to return to play after its second bye week of the season.

Next up for the Seminoles is a home game vs. the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-4, 2-2 ACC), who are coming off of a 16-9 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers last Thursday.

Georgia Tech has gone 2-1 since firing head coach Geoff Collins, though an injury to starting quarterback Jeff Sims has hampered an offense that was already struggling due to offensive line issues.

Ahead of this Saturday’s game (scheduled for a noon kickoff on the ACC Network), Florida State released its weekly projected depth chart, with no changes to starters and only slight tweaks seen.

Offense

Quarterback: Jordan Travis

Running back: Treshaun Ward OR Trey Benson

Running back: Lawrance Toafili

Wide receivers: Mycah Pittman, Ontaria Wilson, Johnny Wilson

Tight end: Camren McDonald

Tight end: Markeston Douglas

Left tackle: Robert Scott Jr.

Left guard: Dillan Gibbons

Center: Maurice Smith

Right guard: D’Mitri Emmanuel OR Darius Washington

Right tackle: Jazston Turentine

Defense

Defensive end: Derrick McClendon II OR Jared Verse

Defensive tackle: Fabien Lovett OR Jarrett Jackson

Nose tackle: Robert Cooper

FOX: Dennis Briggs Jr.

Linebackers: Kalen DeLoach, Tatum Bethune

Nickel: Kevin Knowles II

Cornerback: Renardo Green, Omarion Cooper

BUCK: Akeem Dent

Safety: Jammie Robinson

Special teams

Kick returner: Trey Benson OR Sam McCall, Mycah Pittman

Punt returner: Mycah Pittman

Kicker: Ryan Fitzgerald

Punter: Alex Mastromano

Kickoff specialist: Ryan Fitzgerald

Long snapper: James Rosenberry Jr.

Holder: Alex Mastromanno