Mike Norvell speaks after Tuesday’s practice

The Seminoles were back at the practice facility today for their first warmup ahead of Georgia Tech. Florida State had a bye week last weekend, so players nursing injuries and mishaps in communication were discussed to see just how much this time can improve in the next five games. The Noles have three ACC matchups ahead of them, along with two non-conference games later in the season.

Florida State headed into this week as a heavy favorite for Saturday’s contest against the Yellow Jackets. FSU has proved they can dominate against the lower-level teams in the conference, and Georgia Tech definitely meets that criteria. Head coach Mike Norvell has been pleased with the Noles response following a three-game skid, knowing the Seminoles have to improve in order to retain bowl eligibility and come out with a winning record in the second half of the season.

Norvell spoke with the media following Tuesday’s practice to talk about what they worked on in practice after the bye, Fabian Lovett’s injury, newcomer improvement, and more in his full interview below:

Everything Florida State Seminoles, all the time.

The Tomahawk Nation podcast channel, presented by SB Nation, features insider Seminoles recruiting, football, basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer analysis and commentary, featuring shows hosted by staff writers Tim Alumbaugh, Matt Minnick, Michael Rogner, Brian Pellerin, and Ben Meyerson, featuring contributions by Joshua Pick, David Stout, Jon Marchant, Max Escarpio and the entire Tomahawk Nation staff, produced by managing editor Perry Kostidakis.

You can subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.