Head coach Mike Norvell speaks after Wednesday’s practice

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media today after Wednesday’s practices the Noles look to improve on their 4-3 record this weekend when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this Saturday at noon. The Yellow Jackets are 3-4 on the season and could potentially be without their starting quarterback Jeff Sims, which leaves them as a heavy underdog for the matchup this weekend.

Coming off a bye, the team looked healthy and energized, and Norvell spoke on that and how he felt overall about the practice.

“I thought today was a good work day. The guys came out with, uh, yeah, I’ve liked the attitude I’ve liked the intensity that we’ve brought to the work, you know, obviously being able to get the intensity to a point and maintain focused on the details, on the fundamentals, the execution; still some things we got to clean up in regards to that, and it’s always going to be a part of the process.”

The uncertainty of Georgia Tech’s quarterback situation is apparent, and Norvell said that they’re prepared and have a heightened awareness of it and that “whichever quarterback that comes out there, you know, we’ve got to be prepared, we have to be ready, and you’ve got to go out there perform when you get your opportunity.”

With Fabien Lovett’s return to practice along with Treshaun Ward, Norvell said that it’s going to be a game-time call for Lovett and that he is not going to put him in that position if he isn't ready to play. He also added that “Treshaun (Ward) is getting a little bit more participation in what he’s able to do, you know, we’ll see where that is, you know, as we get to game time.” But that, “he’s probably a little further along or a little farther away than where Fabian is, but we’ll see how these next few days progress.”

Mike Norvell talks about QB Jordan Travis’ and WR Johnny Wilson’s progression along with the offensive line in his full interview below: