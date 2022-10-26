Jordan Travis talks bye week, Johnny Wilson, and more after Wednesday’s practice

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis spoke with the media today after Wednesday’s practice heading into Georgia Tech weekend. He had probably one of the better practices of the season and showed real chemistry and consistency with his receivers and running backs.

The Noles are set to take the Yellow Jackets on Saturday afternoon, and Travis spoke about the drive and want to win that they have to bring to this matchup. FSU is currently a 24-point favorite in the contest and looks to bounce back after a three-game losing streak playing ranked opponents.

Coming off a bye, Travis said that he feels like he is ready to go.

“I’m just ready to go, um, tired of losing, um, I want to do whatever I can do to help this team win, so I got to bring the energy every single day, so yeah, I’m committed to just coming every single day, just giving 100 and pushing the guys.”

Travis talked about unwinding in his time off and said that he is a fisherman and that he feels the most important thing to do for him is to get out there.

“Y’all know I fish all every chance I get. I just get out there, I mean, I feel like that’s the most important thing for me, just getting out there, um, sometimes I’m out there just thinking about football, um, thinking about the game plan for the week, just like getting away so yeah, I mean everyone does it in different ways, but I feel like it’s very important for me.”

Wide receiver Johnny Wilson also had a great day at practice, making some outstanding catches, and their chemistry seems to be building. Travis spoke about that, saying, “Johnny comes to work. I mean, he’s a great player, a great person, and we’re blessed to have him on this football team. There’s a lot of room for improvement, obviously; we’re going to keep going.”

When asked about being surprised by Wilson’s abilities on the field, he laughed and said, “No sir, yeah, I’m not. He almost caught one behind someone’s back today, which was pretty sick, and honestly, I wasn’t surprised at all; yeah, he’s great.”

Travis details how he can improve his game, the losing streak, the rest of the season, and the team’s attitude moving forward in his full interview below: