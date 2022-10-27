How to watch Florida State vs. Georgia Tech in Week 9

FLORIDA STATE — The Florida State Seminoles (4-3, 2-3 ACC) are coming off a bye week after a loss to the No. 5 Clemson Tigers. Looking to right the ship and move forward, the Noles will face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this weekend at home.

FSU has gone through a three-game gauntlet of ranked opponents led by top-tier quarterbacks and still does not have an easy stretch in front of them to finish out the season.

The line for the game, according to DraftKings, has shifted numerous times this past week, and it now sits at 23-points in favor of the Seminoles. Set to broadcast at noon Saturday, The game will be aired on ACCN.

Some notes from Seminoles.com:

FSU is one of nine teams in the nation, and the only team in the ACC, averaging at least 260 yards of passing offense and at least 200 yards of rushing offense per game this season. Florida State’s average of 5.63 yards per rush attempt is the best in the conference and 10th in the country, and its 1.29 sacks allowed per game is the best average in the ACC and ranks 28th nationally. The last time Florida State rushed for at least 5.6 yards per carry for a season was 2013. The Seminoles have 14 games without allowing a sack in the last 10 years, including two each in 2021 and 2022. Florida State leads the all-time series with Georgia Tech 14-11-1 and holds a 6-2 advantage in Tallahassee. The Seminoles are 14-4 against the Yellow Jackets as ACC opponents, including 2-0 in the ACC Championship Game. Florida State has the ACC’s 2nd-best yards per play offense (6.87) and defense (4.90)

Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Date

Saturday, October 29

Time

12:00 p.m.

Watch

ACCN

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network