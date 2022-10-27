 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Noles News: FSU hoops set to host exhibition, football lands early commitment

2025 wide receiver commits to Florida State

By maxescarpio
/ new

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

RELATED: Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Portal Thread #12

Florida State football has received its first commitment from the class of 2025, wide receiver DL Hardison.

Football

FSU stands at No. 6 in the updated ACC Network rankings, according to ACCN’s experts.

Jordan Travis spoke with members of the ACCN to talk about his development and thoughts on the coaching staff.

The voice of Florida State, Jeff Culhane met with talented defensive back Kevin Knowles after Wednesday’s practice to talk improvement and thoughts on the Noles defense.

RELATED: Jordan Travis talks bye week, Johnny Wilson, and more after Wednesday’s practice

Yesterday counted nine years since former head coach Bobby Bowden made his return to Doak Campbell Stadium following his retirement, according to @ThisDayFSU.

Head coach Mike Norvell confirmed Hardison’s commitment, expressing his excitement to add a playmaker for the future.

Former Seminoles receiver Snoop Minnis recently joined Bryant McFadden to talk Florida State football.

The Noles in the Pros highlights are back, spotlighting Brian Burns’ sack on none other than Tom Brady.

Warrick Dunn has been named the 2023 Louisiana Legend:

Basketball

FSU hoops is set to face of Newberry College tonight for an exhibition game prior to the start of the 2022-23 season.

Sophomore Mathew Cleveland has been added to the preseason Julius Erving Award watchlist, which is awarded to the top small forward in the nation after every season.

Soccer

The Noles will host the Virginia Tech Hokies tonight, honoring seniors Jenna Nighswonger, Heather Payne, and Clara Robbins.

All Sports

Florida State softball will host a winter camp from December 2-4.

The Seminoles will soon hit the road to face the Syracuse Orange for a conference match on ACCNX.

Former Noles Hank Lebioda will hit the links today at 1:21, competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Athletes from multiple teams in the garnet and gold took time for a “sports day” with children at Sabal Palm Elementary.

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...