Noles News: FSU hoops set to host exhibition, football lands early commitment

Recruiting
For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.
RELATED: Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Portal Thread #12
Florida State football has received its first commitment from the class of 2025, wide receiver DL Hardison.
Wouldn’t want it any other way ❤️. Committed to Florida State University. #GoNoles #EGscholarshipfactory @EauGallieHC @QNHall_Uno_JTG @cphat0421 @CoachCharlieW1 @ballakey @SportsBrevard @SWiltfong247 @24k7v7 @Warchant @FSUFootball @Coach_Norvell @CoachYACJohnson @r81dugans pic.twitter.com/yDGDbGfiPA— DL Hardison (@rockout_dl) October 27, 2022
Football
FSU stands at No. 6 in the updated ACC Network rankings, according to ACCN’s experts.
The latest ACCounting— ACC Network (@accnetwork) October 25, 2022
Who’s too high? Who’s too low? pic.twitter.com/dGbTFm6lKc
Jordan Travis spoke with members of the ACCN to talk about his development and thoughts on the coaching staff.
“We’re blessed…I’ve never had a coach that cares for me this much. He coaches me really hard but he loves me a lot. He cares about how I’m doing after the game whether I played good or bad. I think that’s really special.”#NoleFamily https://t.co/bwakO2O0n7— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 26, 2022
The voice of Florida State, Jeff Culhane met with talented defensive back Kevin Knowles after Wednesday’s practice to talk improvement and thoughts on the Noles defense.
RELATED: Jordan Travis talks bye week, Johnny Wilson, and more after Wednesday’s practice
Sophomore DB @flexxkp5 and @jeffculhane bring you today's practice report focusing on preparation for Saturday afternoon's home game#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/KVUk0yV6xm— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 26, 2022
Yesterday counted nine years since former head coach Bobby Bowden made his return to Doak Campbell Stadium following his retirement, according to @ThisDayFSU.
On this day nine years ago, Bobby Bowden made his triumphant return to Doak Campbell Stadium for the first time since he retired. Bowden was honored before the game and planted Osceola’s spear. The Noles responded with an old school Bowden era-style beatdown of NC State, 49-17. pic.twitter.com/emkypv8p31— FSU History (@ThisDayFSU) October 26, 2022
Head coach Mike Norvell confirmed Hardison’s commitment, expressing his excitement to add a playmaker for the future.
Great day to be a Florida State Seminole!! Kick it off for #Tribe25 #Playmaker coming to the #NoleFamily Great Days ahead in Tallahassee! #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/E6Ij12DcgB— Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) October 27, 2022
Former Seminoles receiver Snoop Minnis recently joined Bryant McFadden to talk Florida State football.
This week's features Consensus All-American, Biletnikoff Award finalist, three-year NFL vet and FSU Athletics Hall of Famer @Snoop_Minnis!— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 26, 2022
: https://t.co/ThvfOorKcz#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing
The Noles in the Pros highlights are back, spotlighting Brian Burns’ sack on none other than Tom Brady.
#NFLNoles Week 7 highlights— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 26, 2022
: https://t.co/ywZeG0p54S#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/ti9AJKZFn8
Warrick Dunn has been named the 2023 Louisiana Legend:
Congratulations to Warrick Dunn '93 for being named a 2023 Louisiana Legend by LPB. Dunn joins a list of more than 150 of the best artists, philanthropists, politicians, dignitaries and others who were born in Louisianahttps://t.co/XZ8hyli4r0 pic.twitter.com/Z4Eji9y73E— Catholic High School (@CHS_BR) October 26, 2022
Basketball
FSU hoops is set to face of Newberry College tonight for an exhibition game prior to the start of the 2022-23 season.
— Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) October 26, 2022
: https://t.co/2H88tx4fS7#NewBlood pic.twitter.com/Hs7YuE48jq
Sophomore Mathew Cleveland has been added to the preseason Julius Erving Award watchlist, which is awarded to the top small forward in the nation after every season.
— Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) October 26, 2022
: https://t.co/0ZFeyDO89L#NewBlood pic.twitter.com/kxy0ABSECU
Soccer
The Noles will host the Virginia Tech Hokies tonight, honoring seniors Jenna Nighswonger, Heather Payne, and Clara Robbins.
Tomorrow night we honor our three incredible seniors!— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) October 26, 2022
▪️ Jenna Nighswonger
▪️ Heather Payne
▪️ Clara Robbins#OneTribe
All Sports
Florida State softball will host a winter camp from December 2-4.
Our winter camps is open! Head over to https://t.co/5wspDdguB3 to sign up! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/vlY4asupzu— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) October 26, 2022
The Seminoles will soon hit the road to face the Syracuse Orange for a conference match on ACCNX.
On the road again #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/VPPzRW5F6q— FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) October 26, 2022
Former Noles Hank Lebioda will hit the links today at 1:21, competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Back in action ready to go here in Bermuda pic.twitter.com/IhIG35ypX0— Hank Lebioda (@hank_lebioda) October 26, 2022
Athletes from multiple teams in the garnet and gold took time for a “sports day” with children at Sabal Palm Elementary.
Our football & softball athletes had an awesome day at Sabal Palm Elementary! #GoNoles | https://t.co/0oVIGSVwp0 pic.twitter.com/ISFpdgSxNw— RisingSpear (@RisingSpearNIL) October 26, 2022
Loading comments...