Noles News: FSU hoops set to host exhibition, football lands early commitment

Florida State football has received its first commitment from the class of 2025, wide receiver DL Hardison.

FSU stands at No. 6 in the updated ACC Network rankings, according to ACCN’s experts.

Who’s too high? Who’s too low? pic.twitter.com/dGbTFm6lKc — ACC Network (@accnetwork) October 25, 2022

Jordan Travis spoke with members of the ACCN to talk about his development and thoughts on the coaching staff.

“We’re blessed…I’ve never had a coach that cares for me this much. He coaches me really hard but he loves me a lot. He cares about how I’m doing after the game whether I played good or bad. I think that’s really special.”#NoleFamily https://t.co/bwakO2O0n7 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 26, 2022

The voice of Florida State, Jeff Culhane met with talented defensive back Kevin Knowles after Wednesday’s practice to talk improvement and thoughts on the Noles defense.

Yesterday counted nine years since former head coach Bobby Bowden made his return to Doak Campbell Stadium following his retirement, according to @ThisDayFSU.

On this day nine years ago, Bobby Bowden made his triumphant return to Doak Campbell Stadium for the first time since he retired. Bowden was honored before the game and planted Osceola’s spear. The Noles responded with an old school Bowden era-style beatdown of NC State, 49-17. pic.twitter.com/emkypv8p31 — FSU History (@ThisDayFSU) October 26, 2022

Head coach Mike Norvell confirmed Hardison’s commitment, expressing his excitement to add a playmaker for the future.

Great day to be a Florida State Seminole!! Kick it off for #Tribe25 #Playmaker coming to the #NoleFamily Great Days ahead in Tallahassee! #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/E6Ij12DcgB — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) October 27, 2022

Former Seminoles receiver Snoop Minnis recently joined Bryant McFadden to talk Florida State football.

: https://t.co/ThvfOorKcz#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 26, 2022

The Noles in the Pros highlights are back, spotlighting Brian Burns’ sack on none other than Tom Brady.

Warrick Dunn has been named the 2023 Louisiana Legend:

Congratulations to Warrick Dunn '93 for being named a 2023 Louisiana Legend by LPB. Dunn joins a list of more than 150 of the best artists, philanthropists, politicians, dignitaries and others who were born in Louisianahttps://t.co/XZ8hyli4r0 pic.twitter.com/Z4Eji9y73E — Catholic High School (@CHS_BR) October 26, 2022

FSU hoops is set to face of Newberry College tonight for an exhibition game prior to the start of the 2022-23 season.

Sophomore Mathew Cleveland has been added to the preseason Julius Erving Award watchlist, which is awarded to the top small forward in the nation after every season.

The Noles will host the Virginia Tech Hokies tonight, honoring seniors Jenna Nighswonger, Heather Payne, and Clara Robbins.

▪️ Jenna Nighswonger

▪️ Heather Payne

▪️ Clara Robbins#OneTribe — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) October 26, 2022

Florida State softball will host a winter camp from December 2-4.

Our winter camps is open! Head over to https://t.co/5wspDdguB3 to sign up! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/vlY4asupzu — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) October 26, 2022

The Seminoles will soon hit the road to face the Syracuse Orange for a conference match on ACCNX.

Former Noles Hank Lebioda will hit the links today at 1:21, competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Back in action ready to go here in Bermuda pic.twitter.com/IhIG35ypX0 — Hank Lebioda (@hank_lebioda) October 26, 2022

Athletes from multiple teams in the garnet and gold took time for a “sports day” with children at Sabal Palm Elementary.