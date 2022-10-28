Staff Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

The Florida State Seminoles (4-3, 2-3) are hosting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-4, 2-2) in a high noon showdown on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee. The game will be televised on the ACCNetwork.

Florida State leads the head-to-head series with a 14-13-1 edge over the Ramblin’ Wreck, however that includes the ancient history between 1903 and 1975 when Georgia Tech went 9-0-1 in their first 10 ever matchups.

Once FSU joined the ACC, the Noles won the first 12 games in a row, but the Wreck has won the last 4 regular season meetings (2008, 2009, 2015, 2020).

Since 2003, the Noles have only won two games against Tech, but those wins were the ones that counted most in the 2012 and 2014 ACC Championship Games.

Already in October, the Ramblin’ Wreck have defeated the No. 24 Pitt Panthers, and Duke, who just humiliated and embarrassed the Miami (of Florida) Ucanes.

FSU ranks 2nd in the ACC and 13th in the country in passing defense holding opponents to an average of 175 yards per game. The Noles are also ranked 3rd in the ACC, and 25th in the nation in total defense, allowing just 332 yards per game.

Georgia Tech LB Ayinde Eley is the only FBS player since 2000 with 71 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries, in their first 7 games this season

The Noles rank 2nd in the ACC in both rushing offense averaging (204 yds/gm) and in total offense (465 yds/gm), and for 26th in the nation.

Your Tomahawk Nation staff, as they do before every game, have broken down all the FSU and Georgia Tech’s film available, charted each All-22 formations/snaps, performed A.I. virtual simulations, compiled all of the data, and have come to the conclusion that the Noles should win easily.

According to DraftKings, FSU is currently a 24 point favorite over Georgia Tech, with the over/under set at 47 points.

Read what your TOMAHAWK NATION PROGNOSTICATORS think about this Saturday's showdown.

think about this Saturday’s showdown. Then look over and digest all of the FREE PREGAME CONTENT we’ve posted below.

we’ve posted below. We would love to hear your thoughts about how you feel about this game and your final score prediction in the comments.

Brian Pellerin (season record: 5-2)

Florida State is a better football team, but I don’t think this is the blowout everyone is anticipating. Georgia Tech is capable of keeping it close. They aren’t as bad as Boston College has been. Plus, I don’t think FSU is blow out ready unless they start forcing more turnovers.

FSU 34, Georgia Tech 24

—

NoleThruandThru (season record: 5-2)

I’ll be brief this week. I expect this game to finish with a final score similar to Boston College. If it doesn’t, wtf.

FSU 37, GT 13

—

Tommy Mire (season record: 4-3)

There are a few questions surrounding GA Tech’s quarterback situation and whether or not Jeff Sims will play this Saturday. Interim head coach Brent Key says that Sims has a sprained foot and is “day to day.”

Draft Kings has the Noles as 24-point favorites, and although the Yellow Jackets only scored nine points against Virginia, if the Noles can hold them to that number, Vegas is likely right. However, the Georgia Tech defense is not something to ignore. FSU could potentially have to score six or more touchdowns.

The Seminoles are coming off a bye week and stand to get some much-needed help back on the defense and will play the Yellow Jackets at near full strength, and with the offense humming, I think you can safely say that FSU will be 5-3 Saturday afternoon.

FSU 38, Georgia Tech 10

—

LastNoleOfKrypton (4-1)

FSU comes out of the bye week with renewed focus and renewed health to annihilate the overmatched Yellow Jackets. Tech’s defense is better than you’d expect but high noon in Tallahassee and an offense that can’t consistently stay on the field will lead to it getting late pretty early for the opposition from Atlanta.

Player of the game? Kalen Deloach.

FSU 49, Wramblin' Wreck 13

—

Gwyn Rhodes (season record: 3-2)

I expect a good game from FSU on Saturday afternoon, more specifically a blowout. FSU vs. GT in softball in, well since forever, has been this type of game (I’m choosing to forget this past season when it was a DH and the first game went into extras). If we have Lovett back, it will help us tremendously, but I still think the defense will feast on the GT offense, especially with Sims out.

FSU 35, Georgia Tech 14

—

TimScribble (season record: 5-2)

Finally a chance to predict a win. Tech’s offense is really searching right now with a possible injured Jeff Sims. But the Jacket defense is better than many might realize. I’m expecting a bit of a mid-game slowdown from the Florida State offense but a win nonetheless.

FSU 30, GT 10

—

Jon Marchant (season record: 5-2)

Bloodbath.

FSU 41, Georgia Tech 13

—

Evan Johnson (season record: 3-2)

I think Tech has shown a bit more ability over the last couple of weeks since Collins was let go but FSU should be well rested and ready to go so I think they’ll roll. I don’t think there’s much to be said here. GT’s defense is a bit better than fans probably expect but that offense is a real struggle. I will be looking for any adjustments FSU may have made over the break. Do they get stuck in an offensive rut? Do they challenge GT’s receivers or continue to play passive?

FSU 41, Georgia Tech 16

—

FrankDNole (season record: 4-3)

When a yellow jacket stings you, it pierces your skin with its stinger and injects a poisonous venom that causes sudden pain. You may also experience inflammation or redness around the sting a few hours after being stung. Fatigue, itching, and warmth around the injection site are also common symptoms for many people.

Regardless, that will not prevent a Florida State ass kicking of the Ramblin’ Wreck.

FSU Seminoles 38, Georgia Teck 17

—

Perry Kostidakis (season record 6-1)

I was at both the 2015 and 2020 games as media, and both sucked.

I’ll be covering this one from home and if it goes the way it should, I may never again attend an FSU vs. Georgia Tech game in my life.

FSU 33, Georgia Tech 9

Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

