First quarter game thread: Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech

Kickoff for the Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets game will be in just a few minutes, live from Tallahassee on the ACCNetwork.

According to DraftKings, FSU is currently a 23.5-point favorite over Georgia Tech, with the over/under set at 47.5 points.

Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Game Threads:

At the end of the first quarter, please move to the SECOND QUARTER THREAD

After halftime, the cool kids will be meeting at the THIRD QUARTER THREAD

When the third quarter ends, please move to the FOURTH QUARTER THREAD

Date

Saturday, October 29th

Time

12:00 p.m.

Watch

ACC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

Florida State game notes via Seminoles.com

Florida State hosts Georgia Tech in a noon matchup. Both teams come into the game with extra time off, as the Seminoles had an open date last week and Georgia Tech hosted Virginia on Thursday night.

The Seminoles have played the 6th-toughest schedule in the nation so far this season with their first seven opponents combining for a 68.2 winning percentage according to NCAA Statistics.

FSU is one of nine teams in the nation, and the only team in the ACC, averaging at least 260 yards of passing offense and at least 200 yards of rushing offense per game this season.

Florida State’s average of 5.63 yards per rush attempt is the best in the conference and 10th in the country, and its 1.29 sacks allowed per game is the best average in the ACC and ranks 28th nationally. The last time Florida State rushed for at least 5.6 yards per carry for a season was 2013. The Seminoles have 14 games without allowing a sack in the last 10 years, including two each in 2021 and 2022.

FSU ranks 2nd in the conference in rushing offense and total offense, with its average of 204.4 rushing yards per game standing 22nd nationally and its 465.0 yards of total offense per game ranking 26th. The last time the Seminoles averaged more than 200 yards rushing per game for an entire season was 2016’s 202.3 yards per game. The 465.0 yards of total offense average would be the highest since the 2016 season’s average of 466.4.

Florida State ranks 2nd in the ACC and 13th in the country in passing defense, holding opponents to an average of 175.0 yards per game through the air. That would be FSU’s lowest pass defense average in a season since the 2013 team’s average of 156.6 yards per game. Since that season, only the 2015 and 2017 defenses allowed less than 200 passing yards per game in a season.

The Seminoles are 3rd in the ACC and 25th in the nation in total defense allowing an average of 332.0 yards per game.

FSU also ranks in the top-4 in the ACC in third-down conversions, yards per completion, passing offense and passing efficiency. The Seminoles have converted 47.8 percent of their third-down opportunities, which is the 3rd-best percentage in the conference and 24th in the country, while their average of 13.61 yards per completion is 3rd in the ACC and 27th nationally, its passing efficiency rating of 145.51 is 4th in the ACC and 45th nationally and its average of 260.6 passing yards per game is 4th in the ACC and 51st in the country.

Florida State has scored on 10 of its 14 first drives of a half this season, with nine touchdowns on those 10 scoring drives. FSU scored touchdowns on its first drive of both halves against Duquesne, at Louisville, against Boston College and against Wake Forest, scored a touchdown on the first drive of the game vs. Clemson and also made a field goal to open the second half against LSU.

Florida State is one of two teams in the country that is ranked in the top-15 in both kickoff return average and punt return average. FSU is 3rd in the ACC and 8th in the country with an average of 26.00 yards per kickoff return and is 2nd in the conference and 13th nationally with an average of 14.90 yards per punt return. The Seminoles also have the ACC’s 2nd-best punt return defense, allowing 3.38 yards per opponent punt return to rank 21st in the country.

FSU also is 4th in the ACC and 18th nationally in blocked kicks, with both blocks happening in the 24-23 win vs. LSU, which was the third game with multiple blocks under head coach Mike Norvell.

Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.