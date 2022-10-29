Second quarter game thread: FSU Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech

Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.
—
Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Game Threads:
- After halftime, the cool kids will be meeting at the THIRD QUARTER THREAD
- When the third quarter ends, please move to the FOURTH QUARTER THREAD
Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Ramblin’ Wreck
Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation
- TN Staff Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets-Florida State leads the ACC and ranks 2nd nationally with 53 plays of 20+ yards this season
- Depth Chart: FSU depth chart vs. Georgia Tech-FSU set to take on the Yellow Jackets this Saturday
- What’s at stake for FSU over the last 5 games of 2022?-Florida State has a chance to finish 2022 strong
- College Football Picks Week 9: College Football Picks Week 9: Tricks, Treats & Cocktails-Top-ten teams hit the road for conference contests
- FSU Matchups and Memories: Series history between FSU and Georgia Tech-FSU looks to get back on track against the Yellow Jackets
- Line of Scrimmage: Breaking down FSU vs. Georgia Tech feat. Robert Binion of From the Rumble Seat-How do Florida State and Georgia Tech match up?
- Third and long: A dive into Florida State’s improved wide receiver room-Breaking down the numbers behind the Seminoles’ wide receiver room
- FSU Players: Jordan Travis talks bye week, Johnny Wilson, and more after Wednesday’s practice-“Tired of losing, I want to do whatever I can do to help this team win.”
- FSU Coach Mike Norvell: Norvell speaks after Wednesday’s practice-“This is what we’ve done up to this point; what are we going to do to go and get better.”
- Seminole Wrap: What does FSU need to do to close strong?-Five games left to build momentum for 2023
- FSU Players: Lawrance Toafili and Derrick McLendon talk bye week, improvements after Tuesday practice-“Everybody was flying around, offense was flying around, defense was flying around, everybody looked ready for Saturday.”
- FSU Coach Mike Norvell: Mike Norvell speaks after Tuesday’s practice-“He’s worked really hard maintaining all the things that he could control.”
- FSU Coordinators: Coordinators talk Georgia Tech, bye week evaluations, and more-“Jordan is a true dual-threat quarterback; you know, when he pulls the ball, he’s a threat.”
- FSU Coach Mike Norvell: Norvell speaks with media, details Georgia Tech week, updates injuries-“Those self-inflicted issues down in the red zone are going to cost you.”
- Betting: FSU now a 24-point favorite over Georgia Tech-The ‘Noles are set to take on the Yellow Jackets at home
- How To Watch: Florida State vs. Georgia Tech in Week 9-The Seminoles will take on the Yellow Jackets this Saturday at noon.
- *THE BRAND SPANKING NEW RECRUITING THREAD #12 is up- NoleThruandThru and Josh Pick keep you up to date on the LATEST FSU RECRUITING NEWS @ Tomahawk Nation’s hub for all things relating to Florida State football recruiting -Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Portal Thread #12
How to Watch
Date
Saturday, October 29th
Time
12:00 p.m.
Watch
Stream
Listen
Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Loading comments...