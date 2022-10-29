Third quarter game thread: FSU Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.

According to DraftKings, FSU is currently a 23.5-point favorite over Georgia Tech, with the over/under set at 47.5 points.

—

When the third quarter ends, please move to the FOURTH QUARTER THREAD

Date

Saturday, October 29th

Time

12:00 p.m.

Watch

ACC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation