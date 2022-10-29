Fourth quarter game thread: Florida State University vs. GT Yellow Jackets

Join us here for the 4th quarter Florida State live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about

According to DraftKings, FSU is currently a 23.5-point favorite over Georgia Tech, with the over/under set at 47.5 points.

Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation