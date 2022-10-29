FSU wearing alternate look vs. Georgia Tech

The Florida State Seminoles are rounding a pivotal corner in the season and look to bounce back off a three-game losing streak dating back to late September.

Coming off a bye week, the Noles seem to be at full strength with the return of DL Fabien Lovett and should give the Yellow Jackets all they can handle as Draft Kings has them at 23 point favorites.

Georgia Tech has seemingly rallied around interim head coach Brent Key but lost their last matchup against Virginia 9-16, with starter Jeff Sims battling an injury. Key said earlier this week that Sims was “questionable” with a sprained foot and expects to play a variety of quarterbacks in the game Saturday afternoon.

The Seminoles announced earlier this morning that they will be wearing a unique combo of white helmet with garnet tops and bottoms:

Everything Florida State Seminoles, all the time. The Tomahawk Nation podcast channel, presented by SB Nation, features insider Seminoles recruiting, football, basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer analysis and commentary, featuring shows hosted by staff writers Tim Alumbaugh, Matt Minnick, Michael Rogner, Brian Pellerin, and Ben Meyerson, featuring contributions by Joshua Pick, David Stout, Jon Marchant, Max Escarpio and the entire Tomahawk Nation staff, produced by managing editor Perry Kostidakis. You can subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.