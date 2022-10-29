Interviews: Jordan Travis, Jared Verse, CJ Campbell, and Trey Benson speak on FSU’s victory over Georgia Tech

The Florida State Seminoles hit the field for another ACC matchup today against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. FSU was favored by a large margin in the contest and they didn’t disappoint (at least on the scoreboard and win column). The Seminoles defeated the Yellow Jackets 41-16 off a career performance from quarterback Jordan Travis. FSU ended the game with 642 offensive yards and 32 first downs.

It was a solid performance from almost every room, letting the Noles show their improvement and depth following the bye week. The Seminoles didn’t have the prettiest match, but they able to roll past a conference opponent to keep pushing toward a winning record. Florida State seemed to have something to prove, knowing they need to end the season with a bang after a three-game skid in the month of October.

Following the Noles victory, Jordan Travis, Jared Verse, CJ Campbell, and Trey Benson spoke on the team's success and what it took for Florida State to get better in the second half of the season.

Quarterback Jordan Travis

Defensive end Jared Verse, running back CJ Campbell

Running back Trey Benson

