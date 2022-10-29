FSU vs. Georgia Tech: Pregame notes

Florida State Seminoles football (4-3, 2-3 ACC) is looking to get back on track this Saturday vs. the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-4, 2-2 ACC).
FSU is favored by 22.5-points over the Yellow Jackets, according to DraftKings, with the over/under set at 48 points.
Georgia Tech has gone 2-1 since firing head coach Geoff Collins, faltering for the first time since the firing last week vs. the Virginia Cavaliers.
Starting quarterback Jeff Sims, who has been hobbled since an overtime victory vs. Duke on October 8, is a game-time decision for the Yellow Jackets.
We’ll be providing pregame updates ahead of kickoff below in the comments section.
Two ACC quarterbacks to watch today as gametime decisions in noon games today. Georgia Tech's Jeff Sims at FSU and Miami's Tyler Van Dyke at Virginia are in flux and we'll know their status later this morning as kickoff approaches.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 29, 2022
How to Watch
Date
Saturday, October 29th
Time
12:00 p.m.
Watch
Stream
Listen
Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
