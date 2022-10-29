 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

FSU vs. Georgia Tech: Pregame notes

The Seminoles are 23-point favorites over Georgia Tech

By Tommy Mire and Perry Kostidakis
Florida State Seminoles football (4-3, 2-3 ACC) is looking to get back on track this Saturday vs. the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-4, 2-2 ACC).

FSU is favored by 22.5-points over the Yellow Jackets, according to DraftKings, with the over/under set at 48 points.

Georgia Tech has gone 2-1 since firing head coach Geoff Collins, faltering for the first time since the firing last week vs. the Virginia Cavaliers.

Starting quarterback Jeff Sims, who has been hobbled since an overtime victory vs. Duke on October 8, is a game-time decision for the Yellow Jackets.

We’ll be providing pregame updates ahead of kickoff below in the comments section.

How to Watch

Date

Saturday, October 29th

Time

12:00 p.m.

Watch

ACC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

