FSU vs. Georgia Tech: Halftime notes, stats, thoughts

Florida State Seminoles football (4-3, 2-3 ACC) is taking on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-4, 2-3 ACC) inside Doak Campbell Stadium, looking to snap a three-game in-season losing streak and two-game series losing streak to the Yellow Jackets.

The Seminoles returned to action after a bye week, looking sloppy to start off the game as miscues and self-inflicted failures saw Georgia Tech take a 3-0 lead despite only have two total yards at that point.

It is hard to be frustrated at a 24-3 halftime lead, but Florida State has missed out on several key opportunities early on to completely shut down the Yellow Jackets. FSU missed out on getting points early after failing to convert on fourth down and losing a fumble on the goal line, the latter of which set up Georiga Tech’s field goal attempt.

The highlight so far? Florida State has absolutely dominated on defense, with Georgia Tech only securing one first down through two quarters. The Yellow Jackets are averaging 1 (yes, one) yard per play and 0.4 yards per rush.

Johnny. Wilson.



This 78-yard touchdown reception was the longest so far for #FSU this season pic.twitter.com/guIY7aVj8b — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) October 29, 2022

FSU vs. Georgia Tech halftime stats

24-3

Total yards

FSU: 360

Georgia Tech: 24

Passing yards

FSU: 270

Georgia Tech: 17

Rushing yards

FSU: 90

Georgia Tech: 7

Yards per play

FSU: 7.8

Georgia Tech: 1