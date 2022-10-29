Quick hitter: FSU dominates Georgia Tech in blowout win

After three straight losses, Florida State Seminoles football (5-3, 3-3 ACC) is finally back in the win column.

FSU dominated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-5, 2-4 ACC) on Saturday — and that was even with a variety of self-inflicted mistakes and miscues on the Seminoles’ end.

Florida State tripled its opponent's offensive output, racking up 642 yards to Georgia Tech’s 204. The Yellow Jackets racked up most of their yardage in the fourth quarter, attempting to close the gap on a pretty large Florida State lead.

The Seminoles trailed 3-0 early vs. Georgia Tech after failing to convert a fourth down and fumbling on the goal line, the latter of which led to Tech’s field goal attempt and subsequent conversion. FSU on more than a few drives, as it has done in multiple games this year, managed to pull off an explosive play but failed to convert that production into points, leaving plenty on the field.

The defense did everything it needed to do, holding steady even as the Tech offense adjusted and the FSU offense faltered occasionally. The Seminoles racked up four sacks and 10 tackles for loss, with defensive end Jared Verse showcasing once more why he was one of the most coveted transfer portal prospects over the offseason.

Up next for Florida State is a primetime matchup on the road against the Miami Hurricanes, who so far have had a disappointing first season under new head coach Mario Cristobal.