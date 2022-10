Florida State Seminoles football (4-1, 2-1 ACC), after suffering its first defeat of the season against the No. 15 Wake Forest Demon Deacons, will be looking to bounce back in a tough road matchup vs. No. 14 NC State (4-1, 0-1 ACC).

The Wolfpack, coming off a 10-point loss to No. 5 Clemson Tigers, are currently 3.5 favorites over Florida State according to DraftKings.

Ahead of this week’s game against NC State, Florida State released its weekly projected depth chart, with small changes seen:

Offense

Quarterback: Jordan Travis

Running back: Treshaun Ward

Running back: Lawrance Toafili

Wide receivers: Mycah Pittman, Ontaria Wilson, Johnny Wilson

Tight end: Camren McDonald

Tight end: Markeston Douglas

Left tackle: Robert Scott Jr. OR Darius Washington

Left guard: Dillan Gibbons

Center: Maurice Smith

Right guard: D’Mitri Emmanuel OR Darius Washington

Right tackle: Jazston Turentine

Defense

Defensive end: Derrick McClendon II OR Jared Verse

Defensive tackle: Fabien Lovett OR Jarrett Jackson

Nose tackle: Robert Cooper

FOX: Dennis Briggs Jr.

Linebackers: Kalen DeLoach, Tatum Bethune

Nickel: Kevin Knowles II

Cornerback: Renardo Green, Omarion Cooper

BUCK: Akeem Dent

Safety: Jammie Robinson

Special teams

Kick returner: Trey Benson OR Sam McCall, Mycah Pittman

Punt returner: Mycah Pittman

Kicker: Ryan Fitzgerald

Punter: Alex Mastromano

Kickoff specialist: Ryan Fitzgerald

Long snapper: James Rosenberry Jr.

Holder: Alex Mastromanno