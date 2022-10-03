Mike Norvell reviews Wake Forest loss, talks team health ahead of NC State

The Florida State Seminoles are coming off an upset loss at home against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Looking ahead to next weekend against the NC State Wolfpack, Mike Norvell reflected on his team's performance and what FSU needs to do to get better.

Wake Forest seemingly played lights out on Saturday for the first half and Norvell commended the No. 15 Demon Deacons on their experience and talent after the loss.

“All in all you played a very experienced and talented Wake Forest team. They’ve won a lot of games over the last few years and they’ve got a quarterback and offense that are extremely efficient,” adding that heading into next week, his squad has to get better, saying “we know we have to play our best game and that’s all I want our team to do — go out and get better.”

Following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, and even before, FSU players formed another initiative to help out those in need. Offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons, quarterback Jordan Travis, and defensive lineman Malakai Menzer helped in the best way that they can using their NIL for good which is nothing new for the Seminoles. Norvell said that he’s extremely grateful for the spirit and heart from all of his players.

“This is a program that we want to be known for service. It’s something that is one of our core values. When you look at service, sacrifice, and respect, those are the three values of our program and when there is people, there's times of need and opportunities to be able to make an impact to benefit others... It’s unfortunate for every person that was impacted... Some people lost everything and to have an opportunity to, I know there is a lot of people in this room that have helped, that are taking an opportunity to go an impact others in a positive way, it speaks to the heart and it speaks to the character, I’m just grateful for those young men.”

The Seminoles look to face the NC State Wolfpack this Saturday on the road in Raleigh at 8:00 p.m.

Norvell’s full interview can be seen below: