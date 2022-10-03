FSU vs. Clemson game set for primetime kickoff

Florida State Seminoles football will play under the lights once again in Doak Campbell Stadium.

FSU is set to take on the No. 5 Clemson Tigers on October 15, the last of a challenging three-game stretch in which the Seminoles will have faced a trio of top 15 teams (No. 15 Wake Forest, No. 14 NC State).

The game will be broadcast on ABC.

Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) looks once again to be the front runner in the ACC, taking down the Demon Deacons and Wolfpack in consecutive games.

Up next for the Tigers is a matchup against Boston College, while Florida State is set to take on NC State on the road in Raleigh.

According to DraftKings, FSU is a 3-point underdog to NC State.

Florida State vs. NC State is set for an 8 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, October 8 with the game to be broadcast on the ACC Network.