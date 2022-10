Photo Gallery: FSU beats Georgia Tech 41-16

Florida State Seminoles football (5-3, 3-3 ACC) snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-5, 2-4 ACC), winning 41-16 at home inside Doak Campbell Stadium to also snap a two-game losing streak in the series between the two schools.

Though the Seminoles were a bit up and down in their execution, they still managed to put up plenty of production on the day. Per FSU Sports Info, Florida State produced a 375-yard passer (Jordan Travis, 396), 100-yard rusher (Trey Benson, 111) and 100-yard receiver (Johnny Wilson, 111) in the same game for only the third time in program history.

As he has throughout the year, Charles Mays was on location for Tomahawk Nation to do what he does best — tell the story of the game through photographs.

Here’s a gallery of what he captured:

