FSU favored over Miami on the road

Florida State vs. Miami week is here.

Both teams enter the game having snapped losing streaks — Florida State Seminoles football (5-3, 3-3 ACC) got back into the win column this weekend with a blowout 31-16 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-5, 2-4 ACC), while the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC) got back to .500 after what could be politely described as “interesting” 14-12 four overtime win over the Virginia Cavaliers (3-5, 1-4 ACC) that featured no touchdowns scored.

Florida State enters into the game with the No. 5 overall offense in the country and No. 60 defense, while Miami comes in with the No. 9 defense and No. 75 offense, with those numbers all coming via PFF.

The Hurricanes have struggled to put together successful performances in the squad’s first year under head coach Mario Cristobal, losing home games to Middle Tennessee and Duke as well as logging an additional no-touchdown game earlier in the season in a loss vs. Texas A&M.

According to DraftKings, FSU is an 8-point favorite over the Hurricanes.

Florida State vs. Miami is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium and is set to be broadcast on ABC.

