Florida State vs. Miami: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Florida State Seminoles (5-3, 3-3 ACC) take to the road this weekend to face off against the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC) in one of the most historic college football rivalries of all time. The Noles are coming off a 41-16 wrecking ball of a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this past weekend and look to improve on their 5-3 record while breaking .500 in conference play. FSU is favored in the matchup with a line that has been fluctuating around a touchdown, according to DraftKings.com, and both teams are coming off a victory. Miami won against the Virginia Cavaliers in overtime four last weekend in a game where not a single touchdown was scored.

Saturday’s bout is set to be aired on ABC in prime time at 7:30 p.m at Hard Rock Stadium, and it looks to be an interesting matchup.

Florida State enters into the game with the No. 5 overall offense in the country and No. 60 defense, while Miami comes in with the No. 9 defense and No. 75 offense, with those numbers all coming via PFF.

The infamous 4th and 14 shocked both fan bases the last time the two teams met in 2021, and Miami has been dealing with some offensive issues this season. Miami currently holds the series with 35 wins to FSU’s 31, and the Seminoles look to build on that victory last season.

Here’s the 4th and 14 conversion that kept #FSU alive — what a play from Jordan Travis to Andrew Parchment: pic.twitter.com/20G7P4oXM2 — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) November 14, 2021

Per Seminoles.com, Florida State last week produced a 375-yard passer (Jordan Travis, 396), 100-yard rusher (Trey Benson, 111), and 100-yard receiver (Johnny Wilson, 111) in the same game for only the third time in program history.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Miami Hurricanes

Date

Saturday, November 5

Time

7:30 p.m.

Watch

ABC

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

Florida State Seminoles vs. University of Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

