FSU depth chart vs. Miami

After getting back into the win column, Florida State Seminoles football (5-3, 3-3 ACC) is set to travel down south for a rivalry week matchup vs. the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC).

Miami is also coming off a win, a 14-12 quadruple overtime victory over the Virginia Cavaliers (3-5, 1-4 ACC) that featured no touchdowns scored.

FSU left its 41-16 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-5, 2-4 ACC) with no apparent injuries — and ahead of this Saturday’s game (scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC), Florida State released its weekly projected depth chart, with a change seen in where Jared Verse is listed — instead of being an OR alongside Derrick McLendon II, he’s now listed as the starter at FOX while Dennis Briggs Jr. is listed as a co-starter alongside Fabien Lovett at defensive tackle.

Offense

Quarterback: Jordan Travis

Running back: Treshaun Ward OR Trey Benson

Running back: Lawrance Toafili

Wide receivers: Mycah Pittman, Ontaria Wilson, Johnny Wilson

Tight end: Camren McDonald

Tight end: Markeston Douglas

Left tackle: Robert Scott Jr.

Left guard: Dillan Gibbons

Center: Maurice Smith

Right guard: D’Mitri Emmanuel OR Darius Washington

Right tackle: Jazston Turentine

Defense

Defensive end: Derrick McLendon II

Defensive tackle: Fabien Lovett OR Dennis Briggs Jr.

Nose tackle: Robert Cooper

FOX: Jared Verse

Linebackers: Kalen DeLoach, Tatum Bethune

Nickel: Kevin Knowles II

Cornerback: Renardo Green, Omarion Cooper OR Jarrian Jones

BUCK: Akeem Dent

Safety: Jammie Robinson

Special teams

Kick returner: Trey Benson OR Sam McCall, Mycah Pittman

Punt returner: Mycah Pittman

Kicker: Ryan Fitzgerald

Punter: Alex Mastromano

Kickoff specialist: Ryan Fitzgerald

Long snapper: James Rosenberry Jr.

Holder: Alex Mastromanno