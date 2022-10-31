FSU depth chart vs. Miami

After getting back into the win column, Florida State Seminoles football (5-3, 3-3 ACC) is set to travel down south for a rivalry week matchup vs. the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC).
Miami is also coming off a win, a 14-12 quadruple overtime victory over the Virginia Cavaliers (3-5, 1-4 ACC) that featured no touchdowns scored.
FSU left its 41-16 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-5, 2-4 ACC) with no apparent injuries — and ahead of this Saturday’s game (scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC), Florida State released its weekly projected depth chart, with a change seen in where Jared Verse is listed — instead of being an OR alongside Derrick McLendon II, he’s now listed as the starter at FOX while Dennis Briggs Jr. is listed as a co-starter alongside Fabien Lovett at defensive tackle.
Offense
Quarterback: Jordan Travis
Running back: Treshaun Ward OR Trey Benson
Running back: Lawrance Toafili
Wide receivers: Mycah Pittman, Ontaria Wilson, Johnny Wilson
Tight end: Camren McDonald
Tight end: Markeston Douglas
Left tackle: Robert Scott Jr.
Left guard: Dillan Gibbons
Center: Maurice Smith
Right guard: D’Mitri Emmanuel OR Darius Washington
Right tackle: Jazston Turentine
Defense
Defensive end: Derrick McLendon II
Defensive tackle: Fabien Lovett OR Dennis Briggs Jr.
Nose tackle: Robert Cooper
FOX: Jared Verse
Linebackers: Kalen DeLoach, Tatum Bethune
Nickel: Kevin Knowles II
Cornerback: Renardo Green, Omarion Cooper OR Jarrian Jones
BUCK: Akeem Dent
Safety: Jammie Robinson
Special teams
Kick returner: Trey Benson OR Sam McCall, Mycah Pittman
Punt returner: Mycah Pittman
Kicker: Ryan Fitzgerald
Punter: Alex Mastromano
Kickoff specialist: Ryan Fitzgerald
Long snapper: James Rosenberry Jr.
Holder: Alex Mastromanno
