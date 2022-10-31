Head coach Mike Norvell recaps FSU win, previews Miami matchup

The Florida State Seminoles look ahead to Miami this Saturday, and the Hurricane flag will be flown over the practice fields all week. FSU head coach Mike Norvell held his weekly press conference on Monday to discuss the Georgia Tech 41-16 win and preview what’s in store down in Coral Gables.

The Miami Hurricanes are coming off an interesting 14-12 win, to say the least, in a game where not a single touchdown was scored against the Virginia Cavaliers.

Speaking on probably one of the greatest rivalries in college football history, Norvell knows what lies ahead, saying, “It’s Miami week, and we know the opportunity ahead and were excited for what this game means for our program.” Also, adding that “This is a game you’ll remember for the rest of your life. The preparation didn’t begin yesterday. It’s been a year-long preparation.”

Talking about preparing for the Hurricanes, Norvell said they look at their entire package and will prepare for both quarterbacks Tyler Van Dyke and Jake Garcia.

“You look at the total package of their season; obviously, they’ve had a quarterback who was hurt, and anytime a quarterback goes down, it’s a challenge. This is a very talented football team. I mean, with Van Dyke, you know, we’re expecting him to play this week we’re gonna go through and plan, obviously, for Garcia, just two guys that are very talented, you know, they’ve got one of the top quarterbacks in the country. This is a team. This is a talented football team.”

The return of defensive tackle Fabien Lovett proved to be a big boost to the Seminole defense, but the Noles aren’t completely up to full strength. Norvell gave some updates on injuries,

“Fabian came out really well, honestly; during the game, he actually had his other foot, his big toe got stepped on, so he wasn't really comfortable, but it wasn't anything to do with his other injury that he was coming off of.” and when asked about Treshaun Ward and Jazton Turnetine, he said, “With Jaz coming out of the game We’ll see how he progresses through the week, and Treshaun was more active yesterday, and we’re expecting him to hopefully be available.”

There should be some high-value recruits attending the game on Saturday, and Norvell knows the impact it can have on recruiting.

“When it comes to this game, it’s huge. This is the greatest state in the country when it comes to talent and quality players that we get to recruit.“ This is a big game because every kid in the state of Florida, this is one of those games they’re gonna watch and they’re gonna make sure that whatever side they’re cheering for and its gonna be, I mean, its bragging rights and something you’re gonna hear about for the next 365 days.”

Norvell elaborates on the team’s response, what he sees in the Miami Matchup, the Georgia Tech performance, and more in his full interview below: