FSU vs. Syracuse kickoff time announced

Florida State Seminoles football (5-3, 2-2 ACC) will play its eighth night game of the season, the ACC announced, when the squad head to New York to take on the No. 22 Syracuse Orange (6-2, 3-1).

FSU vs. Syracuse is set for an 8 p.m. kickoff from the JMA Wireless Dome, with the game to be broadcast on the ACC Network.

The Orange have lost two straight games after starting the year undefeated, this past week faltering against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

From our sister site, Troy Nunes is an Absolute Magician:

The Syracuse Orange looked for a rebound after last week’s loss, but despite a valiant second-half comeback attempt, they could not best the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The game started with an absolute disaster. There aren’t many ways to better suck the life out of a hometown crowd than a pick-six on the very first play, and that’s exactly what Notre Dame did. Garrett Shrader looked over the middle for a slant route but was read like a book by Safety Brandon Joseph. Syracuse has some soul-searching to do before they travel to Pitt next weekend. Still, not many people thought they’d win either the Clemson or Notre Dame games. The Orange are still bowl-eligible and have opportunities to win some more down the stretch - the big question now is whether it will be with Shrader or CDRW behind center.

Syracuse takes on the Pittsburgh Panthers this week, while FSU is set for a rivalry showdown vs. the Miami Hurricanes.