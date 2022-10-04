FSU head coach Mike Norvell talks Tuesday practice ahead of No. 14 NC State

FLORIDA STATE — Head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media after practice on Tuesday following an upset 21-31 loss at home to No. 15 Wake Forest this past weekend. Heading into Raleigh to face another top ranked team in No. 14 NC State, Mike Norvell seemed pleased noting the demeanor of the team and what he expects from them as players.

“Today was a good Tuesday practice. I thought guys came out with real purpose, not just purpose and effort but purpose in trying to take the meeting room, on the field, focus and fundamentals, trying to push through first day of install and game plan and some of the different looks we are going to see. It’s a very well coached team that we’re playing against and so it presents some different and unique challenges... We were able to execute at a pretty high level here for a Tuesday practice.”

When looking ahead to NC State, Norvell mentioned their talent and multiplicity will represent a challenge for the team saying that they are one of the better defenses the ‘Noles will face all year.

“Just the multiplicity. All of the different coverages, the different blitz packages, coupled with the talented players, this is one of most talented defenses that we’ve played up to this point, this year, and one of the more talented defenses in the country. Coupled with all the things they do and, you know, your eyes will lead you sometimes and sometimes you’ll get something completely different from the backside.”

Coach Norvell’s full interview can be seen below: