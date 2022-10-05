Florida State Seminoles football, sitting at 4-1 (2-1 ACC), is looking to buck a few trends this Saturday in Raleigh.

The No. 14 NC State Wolfpack present a variety of challenges to Florida State, who looking to bounce back after a 31-21 loss at home to the No. 15 Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

FSU hasn’t won on the road vs. NC State since 2016, has lost two straight vs. the Wolfpack, and is looking to avoid turning its first loss of the season into a two-game slide. FSU leads the all-time series vs. NC State 26-15 but the Wolfpack have won five of their last six games against the Seminoles.

So can Florida State pull off an upset on the road? What are the main takeaways from FSU’s loss to the Demon Deacons? What is more of a threat — NC State’s offense or defense?

Max Escarpio, Jon Marchant and Perry Kostidakis discuss on the latest episode of the Seminole Wrap, which you can listen to below or find on on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.

