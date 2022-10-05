Johnny Wilson, Treshaun Ward, Markeston Douglas talk FSU offense ahead of NC State game

Florida State Seminoles football, led by quarterback Jordan Travis, has seen an offensive elevation in 2022.

FSU is averaging 31 points per game so far this season, a roughly 3-point improvement from last season, much due to an improved wide receiver room.

Wide receiver Johnny Wilson has played a key part in the position group’s elevation, becoming a go-to target for explosive plays through the air.

It’s not a status he takes lightly either — after racking up just one touchdown and 243 yards in two years at Arizona State, he’s put up 357 yards and three touchdowns in just five games with the Seminoles.

What makes his emergence even more meaningful is that just a few months ago, he thought he wasn’t going to play football again.

“I reached out to schools and nobody wanted me,” he said after FSU football practice on Wednesday. “I was at a point where I was like ‘dang, am I really not going to play football again?’”

“So when Coach Norvell got in contact with me, it was like regardless of what happens, I’m coming here. I saw an opportunity...about what this team could be, what this team is now, and what I could bring to this team.”

Wilson spoke alongside running back Treshaun Ward, who has seen his own hard work pay off after earning a scholarship as a walk-on player. Ward currently leads in the ACC in yards per carry with 6.52, a stat that’s good enough for 13th in the country.

Tight end Markeston Douglas met with the media as well, discussing his progress throughout the season and confidence gained.

Wide receiver Johnny Wilson

Running back Treshaun Ward

Tight end Markeston Douglas

Everything Florida State Seminoles, all the time.

The Tomahawk Nation podcast channel, presented by SB Nation, features insider Seminoles recruiting, football, basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer analysis and commentary, featuring shows hosted by staff writers Tim Alumbaugh, Matt Minnick, Michael Rogner, Brian Pellerin, and Ben Meyerson, featuring contributions by Joshua Pick, David Stout, Jon Marchant, Max Escarpio and the entire Tomahawk Nation staff, produced by managing editor Perry Kostidakis.

You can subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.