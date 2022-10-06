Florida State vs. NC State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Florida State Seminoles are looking to bounce back after their 31-21 loss to No. 15 Wake Forest last weekend. Going on the road, the ‘Noles will travel to Raleigh to face off against the No. 14 NC State Wolfpack on Saturday night in a road game that favors the Wolfpack by a field goal.

Previously ranked, FSU dropped out of the top 25 and will face one of the toughest defenses and one of the better offenses they will see all season to close out their three-game gauntlet with Clemson before a much-needed bye week. The team is led by quarterback Jordan Travis who ranks 16th best in the country in passer rating (167) and is steadily improving his draft stock by the minute with an improved receiver room and explosive run game to back him up.

According to DraftKings, FSU is a 3-point underdog to NC State. Florida State vs. NC State is set for an 8 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, October 8 with the game to be broadcast on the ACC Network. FSU is 3-2 against the spread this year (per Covers.com), failing to cover against Duquesne (-42) and Wake Forest (-6), while NC State is 2-3.

Some notes from Seminoles.com:

Florida State’s defense ranks 2nd in the ACC and 22nd in the country in passing defense, holding opponents to an average of 179.4 yards per game through the air. FSU also ranks 4th in the ACC and 25th nationally by collecting 2.80 sacks per game, led by Jared Verse ’s ACC-best average of 1.00 sacks per game.

’s ACC-best average of 1.00 sacks per game. The Seminoles, whose last season with at least eight wins was in 2016, are 8-4 in their last 12 games, including a 5-3 mark in their last eight ACC contests.

Florida State is tied for the ACC lead and for 10th nationally with an average of 9.4 yards per pass attempt and also leads the ACC and ranks 11th nationally with an average of 14.62 yards per completion. Jordan Travis ’ average of 9.7 yards per pass attempt is tied for 8th in the country and for 1st in the ACC, while his 14.77 yards per completion is 1st in the conference and 10th in the nation.

’ average of 9.7 yards per pass attempt is tied for 8th in the country and for 1st in the ACC, while his 14.77 yards per completion is 1st in the conference and 10th in the nation. FSU is 2nd in the ACC in total offense and rushing offense while ranking 3rd in the conference in passing offense and 3rd-down conversions. Its average of 481.6 yards of total offense per game is 17th in the country, while its 203.8 rushing yards per game ranks 23rd. FSU is converting 48.4 percent of its 3rd-down opportunities, 24th nationally, and ranks 35th in the country with an average of 277.8 passing yards per game.

Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco

Analyst: Tim Hasselbeck

Reporter: Kelsey Riggs

Florida State Seminoles vs. No.14 NC State Wolfpack

Date

Saturday, October 8

Time

8:00 p.m.

Watch

ACC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

