Noles News: Football highlights incredible WR play, Basketball slowly emerging

Recruiting

Football

Head coach Mike Norvell and Florida State found a mismatch nightmare in 6’7 Johnny Wilson. He currently leads the Noles in targets and receptions.

Don’t leave these WRs 1 on 1 pic.twitter.com/dkVGoqXZ6N — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 5, 2022

Charlotte transfer D’Mitri Emmanuel has been a very underrated piece for the Seminoles this season. The offensive line has taken a step forward, but injuries have plagued their improvement. Emmanuel spoke on that unit yesterday after practice:

"We pride ourselves in being ready - next man up no matter what happens."@DmitriEmmanuel joins @jeffculhane for today's practice report before returning to his home state this weekend#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/7RHSPegnzs — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 5, 2022

Wide receiver Mycah Pittman transferred from Oregon during the offseason to pursue a bright future on and off the field, and it looks like he’s been checking both boxes.

Seminole Scholar Spotlight: @MycahPittman



"Being a Seminole Scholar, you take pride in it. You always want to say 'I graduated school, I graduated with a higher GPA and I achieved the goals I wanted to achieve outside of football.'"#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/hROY3iCMSj — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 5, 2022

Pittman recently spoke quarterback Jordan Travis with members of the ACC Network, mentioning his tightly knit relationship.

TN shared a couple of the Noles greatest highlights with Twitter’s new video update:

Testing out this new Twitter feature real quick: pic.twitter.com/XZMi34eUlC — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) October 6, 2022

Former Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston has continued to ride the injury report after coming back from an ACL tear just months ago.

Neither Saints’ QB Jameis Winston nor WR Michael Thomas practiced today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2022

Here’s a look at highlights from Noles in the Pros in the NFL last weekend:

Basketball

According to college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein the Seminoles may look at playing forward Cam Fletcher as a “small ball’ big man during the 2022-23 season.

Well embedded moles in Tallahassee have relayed that Florida St plans to use Cam Fletcher as a small ball five-man for stretches.



Will be similar to how Noles used Raiquan Gray in spurts.



Fletcher averaged 12.1 PPG & 5.7 RPG last season in games where he logged 20 MPG or more. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 5, 2022

Basketball season is just around the corner and the Noles will soon head to ACC Tipoff in Charlotte to kickoff the season.

Sophomores O'Mariah Gordon and Makayla Timpson will be representing the Noles in Charlotte for the #ACCTipoff!https://t.co/l6nH0gitD2#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/LVd7Wu786h — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) October 5, 2022

Soccer

Florida State currently lands at No.3 in the country, according to the United Soccer coaches poll. They stand at 8-0-2 on the season.

The Noles will be on the road for their next two matchups. They’ll face No.2 Virginia on Thursday and No.17 Notre Dame on Sunday.

We are this week! #OneTribe



▪️ at No. 2 Virginia | 10.6 | 8 PM | ACCN

▪️ at No. 17 Notre Dame | 10.9 | 12 PM | ESPNU pic.twitter.com/oPyNAcpsYe — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) October 5, 2022

They left yesterday to start one of the toughest tests of the season.

All Sports

The ACC tournament will take place from May 23-28 next year, continuing their appearance in Durham, North Carolina.

⚾️ , ⚾️



The ACC and @DurhamBulls announced today that the ACC Baseball Championship will return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park in 2023! The 12-team tournament will be held next May 23-28.



: https://t.co/z8moWrHA2n pic.twitter.com/bJmawNPIW4 — ACC Baseball (@ACCBaseball) October 5, 2022

The Seminoles baseball program will hold showcase and skill camps later this month; registration has opened.

Coach Jarrett and his staff want to see you compete at Dick Howser Stadium!



Our first Seminole ID Showcase will be on October 23rd!https://t.co/1INGlneWkb pic.twitter.com/H0RGtYvDL9 — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) October 5, 2022

FSU’s volleyball squad came back home to secure an in-state dub against the Miami Hurricanes.

The Noles swimming team is headed to Miami this weekend to compete in their first race this season.

A very underrated program in the Seminoles cross country are constantly putting in work to keep their name at the top of the ACC and NCAA rankings.

Florida State pitcher Wyatt Crowell heads into the biggest season of his career after performing at a high level for Team USA in the offseason.